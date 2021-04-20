The Tennessee Statewide Automated Victim Information System is available to victims of domestic violence and other crimes to track the status of inmates in county or state custody.
The system, known as SAVIN, and a similar information system to be launched soon by the State of Tennessee called VINE can notify individuals who register in the system about movements of an offender in the county and state jail system.
SAVIN has been available to the public for about 10 years in Tennessee. The system will be updated on April 27 to a new format to allow more access to information.
“What makes this service special is the automatic notification feature. As long as you have a telephone or computer, you can receive an automated alert any time of the day or night, anywhere,” said Gary W. Cordell, SAVIN program coordinator for the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association.
Victims and other concerned citizens can register anonymously by telephone at 1-888-868-4631, or register at https://tnsheriffs.com/tnsavin.
The VINE mobile site, provided through a free public safety app called MobilePatrol, is available at the Apple App Store or on Google Play for an android app. MobilePatrol is provided by Appriss Insights.
Those who register can receive SAVIN or VINE notifications at home, their workplace and at up to five contact numbers.
“That kind of information can provide protection that is critically important to anyone concerned about the whereabouts any offender,” Cordell said.
Up to-the minute information about the whereabouts of an offender who may have been released, transferred or even escaped from incarceration can make a life-saving difference, Cordell said.
Sheriff’s offices in all 95 Tennessee counties participate in the SAVIN system, allowing comprehensive information to be shared across the state.
“If that person is a county inmate (SAVIN) will flow through and track them as they go into state custody,” Cordell said.
Citizens calling 1-888-868-4631 are asked to provide an offender’s name or booking number, which they can obtain from their local county jail or correctional facility. After the system has provided the relevant offender custody information, it asks the caller if he or she would like to register to be automatically notified notification when the offender is released or transferred. Callers are asked what type of notification they prefer.
Individuals who choose to register provide a phone number and a four-digit personal identification number. The PIN number is used later to confirm notification calls to ensure they are going to the right person or to cancel any future calls if needed.
“You would like to know if the (offender) bonds out,” Cordell said. “The victim really feels empowered by this. If they know if their status changes, they will be notified.”
Live operator assistance is available around the clock for callers who have questions or require additional help. General information is available in both English and Spanish and interpreters are available in many languages, according to SAVIN.
Citizens can locate an offender or register on the internet can access the information through www.vinelink.com and click on the State of Tennessee on the VINE map, then follow instructions.
Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said SAVIN provides a valuable service.
“The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to be part of SAVIN and is enthusiastic about the opportunity to assist crime victims and to share the information with the public,” Holt said.
Holt and the other Tennessee sheriffs “have joined the SAVIN program and have committed to promote the service,” Cordell said.
Cordell has been visiting law enforcement and media outlets in Northeast Tennessee to get the word out about SAVIN.
“This (update) is going to make it smoother and easier,” Cordell said. “We’re trying to stay ahead of (technology) and make it more user-friendly.”
Cordell has heard from individuals relieved to know the exact location of someone who victimized them in the past.
“The key is (citizens) have to take the time to register,” Cordell said.