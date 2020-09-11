A first for the Appalachian Aviatrixes Chapter of the Ninety-Nines International Organization of Women Pilots will be unveiled Saturday during Wings & Wheels on the GreenE.
The first compass rose painted by volunteers from the Appalachian Aviatrixes Chapter will be unveiled at 12:40 p.m. during the fly-in and cruise-in at the Greeneville Municipal Airport.
“We are excited about Saturday,” said Janice Pelletti, chairwoman of the Appalachian Aviatrixes Chapter. “We are proud of the opportunity to paint our first compass rose at the Greeneville Airport.”
The chapter was joined by family members and volunteers from the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1355, which is based at the Greeneville Airport, in painting the blue-and-white compass rose in June.
While it is a colorful addition to the runway area at an airport, a compass rose has a valuable function for pilots. The compass rose displays the magnetic north, and a pilot can pull an aircraft onto the compass rose to check if the airplane’s onboard compass is reading accurately.
As a new and young chapter, the Appalachian Aviatrixes do not have a large membership, and the compass rose project required a volunteer effort that involved others to make it a reality. The chapter is appreciative of all those who helped in the project, including those at the airport and all the volunteers, Pelletti said. About 20 people worked to paint the compass rose.
PAINTING THE ROSE
Several of the members of the chapter wanted to undertake painting a compass rose almost since its establishment three years ago, she continued, but she was hesitant because her lack of experience in air marking projects.
That changed as Pelletti was able to help with painting a compass rose at an airport in Florida, and the Memphis chapter of the Ninety-Nines shared their instructions and a layout for a compass rose with the Appalachian Aviatrixes.
So, when the chapter learned that the Greeneville Airport was looking to have a compass rose painted after the runway was resurfaced last year, it was ready to take on the project.
The chapter contacted Greeneville Airport Manager Steven Neesen about the possibility of the project after learning that the facility was interested in getting its compass rose repainted. Neesen has been a great help in the effort, Pelletti said, including arranging for the airport’s engineering firm to come and identify the magnetic north point for the compass rose.
Pelletti’s husband and the husband of another member volunteered to mark out the compass rose on the runway apron. “Our husbands enjoy helping,” she said. “We call them the 49 and a halfs. Many of them are pilots and make friends with the other husbands.”
Other family members of the chapter members assisted as did members of the local EAA chapter at the airport, she said. The EAA members and their families provided a tremendous amount of assistance in the painting, Pelletti added, helping finish the project within two days.
The project was completed in late June for the original date for the Wings & Wheels on the GreenE event in July. The Tourism Department of the Greene County Partnership and the Airport, the hosts for the event, decided to postpone it until September due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The asphalt has to be the right temperature for the paint, so compass roses are a spring or fall project,” she said. “We had beautiful weather on the Friday, but it then rained overnight.”
The next morning brought an interesting scene as members of the Appalachian Aviatrixes and EAA used leaf blowers to dry the asphalt and the part of the compass rose that had been painted the day before.
The weather allowed the painting to be finished by that afternoon for the compass rose, which is 80 feet in diameter.
CHAPTER ACTIVITIES
Fulfilling the need for air markings such as compass roses is a tradition that the Ninety-Nine chapters have carried on for many years. In the 1930s, the federal government started a program to create better markers for pilots to identify cities and towns. It was the first federal government program to be conceived, planned and directed by a woman with an all-woman staff.
After the program was dropped by the government, Ninety-Nine chapters across the nation have painted airport names, compass roses and other identifications on airports, often raising the funds for the projects as well as donations.
One of the primary missions of the Ninety-Nines is education. The organization seeks to promote aviation as a career for women and provides scholarships for those seeking to get pilot certification.
This week is a busy one for the Appalachian Aviatrixes chapter as one of its annual education efforts is also now occurring. The chapter helped welcome attendees to the 2020 Aviation Celebration at the Tri-Cities Airport and provided educational items to them.
The chapter has also hosted a program for Girl Scout troops to share with them about aviation and their passion for flying.
“Education for us often involves going to speak to groups and sharing our experiences,” Pelletti said.
Aviation is a good career for women, but only 5% of pilots flying commercially and 3% of airline pilots are female, Pelletti said.
“We are trying to get young girls to think about aviation early on,” she continued.
The chapter also provides assistance to women seeking to obtain pilot certificates. Learning to fly a plane is expensive, she said, and the chapter has provided around $3,000 a year in scholarships.
The Ninety-Nines was formed in 1929 and now has about 6,500 members worldwide. Aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart was its first president.