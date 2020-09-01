A Chuckey woman was the victim of a scam and had more than $5,000 stolen through the false pretenses.
The victim reported to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday that she had received a phone call the previous day from someone identifying himself as a representative from the Amazon fraud department who told her someone was trying to buy an iPhone through her Amazon account.
The caller then took control of her computer remotely and told the woman he knew how much she had in her bank account, according to the report from the Sheriff’s Department.
She was then instructed to go to stores, buy several gift cards and then give the caller the numbers, the report stated. The woman complied with the request and told authorities that she had lost about $5,300, according to the report. She told authorities she was also receiving multiple calls from New York and Michigan.