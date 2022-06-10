The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals this week affirmed the trial court’s judgement in the case of David Stewart Cowles, Jr., a former information technology officer with the Greeneville Police Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
Cowles, 38, entered a guilty plea in May 2021 in Greene County Criminal Court to theft of property valued at $10,000 but less than $60,000. Judge John F. Dugger Jr. imposed a sentence of split confinement, with seven months to be served in the Greene County Detention Center and the remainder of the sentence to be served on supervised probation.
On appeal, Cowles argued that the trial court abused its discretion in imposing a sentence of split confinement and in denying a community corrections sentence.
“After review, we affirm the judgment of the trial court,” Judge Timothy L. Easter wrote on behalf of the Appellate panel.
The ruling was published Thursday.
Cowles, of Greeneville, was sentenced by Dugger to a four-year jail term. The split confinement sentence requires serving seven months in jail, with the remainder of the sentence suspended to be served on probation, according to court records.
Cowles was also ordered by Dugger to pay back more than $49,000 in restitution to his former employers. Cowles has repaid $43,000 as of this week and “has $10,000 in money in the court which will serve to pay the remaining costs,” his lawyer, Frank Santore, said Friday.
Santore said an application for permission to appeal will be filed with the Tennessee Supreme Court. The application will be filed within 60 days.
The Tennessee Supreme Court “would be the court of last resort” in the case, Santore said.
“If they grant the application, then both sides write briefs and argue same,” he said.
Cowles served as system administrator for the Greeneville Police Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Cowles left the law enforcement IT positions in September 2018, when Wesley Holt became sheriff and Tim Ward became Greeneville police chief. The offense Cowles was convicted of occurred while he was still employed by the law enforcement agencies.
The Greeneville Police Department hired Cowles as a computer specialist in 2011. In 2014, Cowles also began working for the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
“Between January 2017 and August 2018, (Cowles) purchased approximately 34 items from Amazon with a Greene County credit card. Both agencies terminated defendant’s employment in 2018,” according to the Appellate court.
Holt and Ward searched for the Amazon purchases and could not locate the items.
“The agencies also became concerned (Cowles) was ‘double-dipping in his employment,’ and asked the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury to perform an official investigation,” according to the Appellate court.
The investigation revealed that Cowles submitted receipts to the Greene County accounting office that contradicted information received from Amazon. Records from Amazon showed Cowles purchased all of the items on his personal account with the county credit card.
“(Cowles) modified the Amazon invoices to reflect that the items were shipped to the agencies when they actually shipped to his home,” the investigation found.
The Comptroller’s office investigation revealed that purchases included a hot tub, Xbox-related equipment, a drone, a train set, Dyson hand dryers, and other items all together totaling $29,554.
The investigation also showed that Cowles billed the police department and sheriff’s department for the same work hours between January 2015 and July 2018, totaling $19,490.
Cowles testified at the sentencing proceeding that he volunteered at the Greeneville Police Department until he was officially hired in 2011, and worked to update the department’s technological capabilities.
The Appellate court wrote that Cowles testified he was not appreciated at work and “at some point ... it was just enough and [he] started doing what [he] was doing.”
Cowles testified that he was sorry for his actions “and that he was not making an excuse.”
Ward testified that Cowles “prioritized his own personal gain over the well-being of the police department.”
At sentencing, Dugger applied several enhancement factors “because (Cowles) embezzled funds from two different agencies and abused a position of public trust. The trial court applied great weight to defendant’s breach of trust,” the Appellate panel wrote.
Cowles argued on appeal “that the trial court abused its discretion in imposing a sentence of split confinement and in denying his request for a community corrections sentence.
“The state responds that the trial court did not abuse its discretion. We agree with the state,” the Appellate court wrote.
Dan E. Armstrong, Greene County district attorney general, said in 2021 that Cowles “(essentially) charged both the city and the county for the same hours worked on multiple occasions, thereby receiving double pay.”
“In addition, he made unauthorized purchases for his personal benefit,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong said that he, along with both law enforcement agencies, asked the comptroller’s office to investigate.
“Their findings were ready to present to the grand jury when (Cowles’) counsel notified us of his client’s willingness to plea by information and the matter of sentencing was left to the discretion of the court,” he said.
Cowles could not be reached Friday for comment.
“It was a case of greed,” Holt said after Cowles’ sentencing hearing in 2021.
Cowles was ordered by Dugger to repay $29,554 to the Greene County Trustee’s Office, and $9,745 each to the Greeneville Police Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Department, court officials said.
Cowles was not indicted by a grand jury. He entered a plea by information, meaning he reached an agreement with the state to bypass grand jury proceedings and enter the guilty plea in Greene County Criminal Court.
“The trial court considered the purposes and principles of sentencing, the seriousness of the offense, and the overall effect of (Cowles’) actions on the public before denying a sentence on community corrections. We cannot say that the trial court abused its discretion in denying (him) a sentence of community corrections. Defendant is not entitled to relief,” the appeals court ruled.