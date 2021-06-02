A Kingsport man who appealed his 2019 Greene County Criminal Court jury conviction on four cruelty to animals charges had the conviction affirmed last week by the state Court of Criminal Appeals at Knoxville.
Michael Broyles, 50, was charged with the misdemeanor offenses in August 2017 following an investigation by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
The animal cruelty acts involved four thoroughbred horses and occurred between March 31 and July 31, 2017, on a property Broyles leased on Taylor Road in Fall Branch.
After a jury convicted Broyles of the animal cruelty charges, he was sentenced by Judge Alex E. Pearson to four concurrent jail terms of 11 months, 29 days. The split confinement sentence included serving 90 days’ jail time followed by probation. Restitution of $6,000 was imposed, and Broyles was fined $7,000.
On appeal, Broyles contended that the animal cruelty statute under which he was convicted is “unconstitutionally vague,” evidence to support his convictions were insufficient and the court erred in denying judicial diversion and imposing a sentence involving confinement.
Broyles also maintained that the court erred in imposing fines and restitution “without making the appropriate factual findings.”
The Court of Criminal Appeals judgment was published on May 27.
“We affirm the judgments of the trial court,” Appeals Court Judge Robert H. Montgomery Jr. wrote on behalf of the appeals panel.
The case was referred to the sheriff’s department by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. An investigation by a sheriff’s detective found that Broyles had been housing the four horses for a Newport man.
“During the four months, the horses became so weak that one of them could not stand on its own,” the report said.
A veterinarian went to examine the horses and found them “malnourished,” the detective’s report said.
A horse that could not stand had to be put down, the report added.
The owner removed the remaining horses from the property.
Broyles “knowingly failed to provide necessary food, water (or) shelter for the horses in (his) custody,” the report said.
The horses were valued at $25,000. The owner paid Broyles $600 a month for four months for boarding the horses.
Montgomery wrote in the judgment that the Newport man had entrusted Broyles with the horses’ care. Broyles claimed “that that he maintained a horse rescue operation at which the horses were used as therapy animals for domestic abuse survivors.”
At trial, Greene County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Jimmy Willett testified that he and a Tennessee Department of Agriculture animal health technician went to the farm on July 31, 2017, in response to a report of possibly abused animals.
The horses Willett saw appeared healthy and he “later learned that they were not the ones that had been the subject of the report.”
He then met with Broyles and went to another area of the leased farm property, where one horse was on the ground and could not stand on its own. That horse was put down on recommendation of a veterinarian.
Others appeared malnourished. At trial, Willett described the three horses at the farm seen several days after the initial visit there as “skinny” but said they were standing.
The animal health technician testified at trial that when he and Willett went to the farm to see the three surviving horses, he found them “really undernourished” and noticed they had prominent rib, hip, and tail bones. He said they were in “critical condition,” according to the appeals court document.
Three surviving horses brought back to the owner’s farm were “skin and bones” at the time but were nursed back to health, the owner’s wife testified at trial.
She testified she met Broyles on Craigslist before an agreement was made for him to care for the two yearlings, a 4-year-old male horse, and a 2-year-old filly.
The Defendant argued in his appeal that the animal cruelty statute “is facially, unconstitutionally vague and overbroad because the term ‘care’ is undefined,” according to the judgment.
Montgomery wrote that evidence “showed that (Broyles) failed to provide reasonable care to the horses in multiple respects.”
Broyles, who “held himself out as a horse trainer and as a provider of horse boarding services, and who had access to veterinary guidance, was in a position to determine the measures reasonably required of a person in his position to provide necessary care to the horses,” the court wrote in ruling the law is not unconstitutional as applied to his case.
From evidence at the April 2019 trial, a “rational jury could conclude that (Broyles) knowingly or intentionally failed to provide reasonable food, water, or care to the horses,” not entitling him to relief for lack of evidence.
The appeals court ruled that Broyles is not entitled to relief on the split confinement sentence by Pearson.
The court did not abuse its discretion in imposing the sentence, Montgomery wrote.
“The court relied heavily upon the circumstances of the offense, and particularly upon (Broyles’) conduct in failing to take responsibility for the horses’ welfare and to seek help once the situation deteriorated, after having gained (the owner’s) trust and having agreed to enter into a business relationship with (him) for boarding the horses,” Montgomery wrote.
Broyles also disputed the fine and his ability to pay it in his appeal.
The horse that died was was valued by its owner at $25,000. The trial jury imposed the maximum fine of $2,500 for the conviction related to the deceased horse, which Pearson observed “speaks volumes.”
“We conclude that the court conducted the proper inquiry,” Montgomery wrote.
The public defender who represented Broyles at trial has since retired. Broyles could not be reached Tuesday for comment.