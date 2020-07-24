The U.S. Court of Appeals this week affirmed dismissal of a lawsuit alleging a conflict of interest between the governing boards of Ballad Health and East Tennessee Physicians and Associates.
The civil action was dismissed in December 2019 by a federal judge. An appeal and amended complaint was filed in January.
The appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals Sixth Circuit in Cincinnati was filed by Greeneville lawyer Francis X. Santore Jr. on behalf of 10 plaintiffs, all residents of Sullivan and Washington counties. The lawsuit dismissed in 2019 claimed that a conflict of interest between the governing boards could be detrimental to health care market competition.
Two motions to dismiss were granted in December 2019 by Senior U.S. District Judge Curtis J. Collier “for lack of subject-matter jurisdiction,” a judgment order said.
“In sum, the district court correctly dismissed the case for lack of jurisdiction,” the federal appeals court ruled in a decision published Thursday.
Ballad Health issued a statement Thursday in response to the ruling by the three-judge panel. The health care system “appreciates the objective and thoughtful ruling issued by the United States Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals completely upholding the dismissal of this baseless lawsuit,” the statement says.
It states that each member of Ballad Health’s board of directors “acts with integrity, and every effort by the plaintiffs and their lawyer to suggest otherwise has been discarded by two federal courts.”
“We are particularly grateful for the court’s clear rebuke of the plaintiffs’ counsel’s unprofessional and embarrassing conduct, which was on full display throughout this proceeding,” the Ballad Health statement concludes.
Santore did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
FILED IN APRIL 2019
The lawsuit was filed more than a year after the Tennessee Department of Health allowed Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System to merge in 2018 into the entity known as Ballad Health.
Three Ballad Health board members have ties to another health care organization in the area known as the Medical Education Assistance Corporation.
The antitrust civil action was filed in April 2019 in federal court by Santore on behalf of the plaintiffs. The complaint alleging that Ballad, MEAC, and individual defendants had created an “interlocking directorate” with clear conflicts of interest, in violation of the Clayton Antitrust Act.
It asked the court to change the makeup of Ballad Health’s board of directors.
Lawsuit defendants included Greeneville businessman and philanthropist Scott Niswonger, along with other members of the Ballad Health board: East Tennessee State University President Brian Noland, Barbara Allen, Julie Bennett, David Golden, David Lester, Alan Levine, David May, Gary Peacock, Doug Springer and Keith Wilson.
Niswonger and Golden also serve on the ETSU Board of Trustees.
The Medical Education Assistance Corporation, doing business as East Tennessee Physicians and Associates and University Physicians Practice Group, is also a defendant.
East Tennessee Physicians is described in the lawsuit as “a captive corporate unit of East Tennessee State University.”
The Clayton Antitrust Act was adopted in 1914 to regulate U.S. business practices. The legislation prohibits anti-competitive mergers, predatory and discriminatory pricing, and other types of unethical corporate behavior.
MOTION TO DISMISS
Ballad Health filed the motion to dismiss in June 2019. In his judgment, Collier wrote that the lawsuit fashioned by Santore didn’t establish what is known as Article III standing, or the absolute minimum of merits of a case by a plaintiff showing it invokes the authority of the federal courts.
Collier wrote that plaintiffs “have not alleged any facts to demonstrate a concrete, particularized injury” caused by what Santore termed an “improper and unlawful interlocking directorate.”
“Even construing the evidence in the light most favorable to (the plaintiffs), there are not factual allegations demonstrating an ‘injury in fact’” required as one element of Article III, Collier wrote.
In an amended complaint filed by Santore in the case, Collier wrote that plaintiffs still failed to outline specific harm caused by the defendants.
“(The) plaintiffs cannot simply state a harm occurred in order to establish injury in fact; they must provide some factual allegations to demonstrate the harm is specific to them,” Collier wrote.
The Court of Appeals upheld Collier’s ruling.
COUNSEL ADMONISHED
The federal Court of Appeals took exception to Santire’s colorfully worded filings in the case.
“As our court has previously explained, there are good reasons not to disparage your opponent, especially in court filings,” the court wrote. “The reasons include civility (and) the near-certainty that overstatement will only push the reader away.”
The amended complaint filed by Santore alleged MEAC “surrendered to (Ballad Health) much in the manner Marshal Petain surrendered France to Adolph Hitler.”
It further stated that Ballad Health and MEAC are “intertwined in an incestuous relationship, the likes of which have not been seen since the days of Sodom and Gomorrah.”
Santore wrote that “a virus has been effectively introduced into the Ballad board, which has sickened all 11 directors, and which requires their permanent quarantine.”
The amended complaint by the plaintiffs was written before the outbreak of the coronavirus, with no apparent connection.
Ballad Health criticized language used in the complaint as disrespectful, but the appeals court wrote in affirming the lawsuit dismissal that plaintiffs “doubled down and explained why they thought these comparisons were appropriate.”
“For instance, the plaintiffs described the history surrounding Marshal Pétain’s surrender of France and offered to let the district court ‘draw its own conclusions’ on whether this was ‘an apt comparison,’” the appeals panel wrote.
The court noted that the “case begins — and ends — with the first requirement: injury in fact,” which was not shown by the plaintiffs.
“For similar reasons, the plaintiffs have not shown that any injury is ‘concrete,’” the appeals court wrote.
Allegations by plaintiffs are “insufficient to establish standing,” according to the appeals court ruling.
In reaffirming dismissal of the case for lack of jurisdiction, the appeals court added a final note directed at Santore.
“Like the district court, we take a moment to remind plaintiffs’ counsel that, as an officer of the court, he is expected to treat other parties in the case (as well as their counsel) with courtesy and professionalism,” the court wrote. “Counsel will best serve his clients if he remembers this going forward.”
To read the U.S. Court of Appeals filing, go to: https://www.opn.ca6.uscourts.gov/opinions.pdf/20a0226p-06.pdf