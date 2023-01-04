A motion by lawyers for Xiaorong You was recently granted by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit to extend a deadline for filing a brief relating to her case to Jan. 18.
You appealed convictions of economic espionage-related offenses following a trial last year in U.S. District Court in Greeneville.
You, 60, also known as Shannon You, was convicted in April 2022 by a federal court jury of conspiracy to commit trade secret theft, conspiracy to commit economic espionage, possession of stolen trade secrets, economic espionage, and wire fraud.
You was sentenced in May 2022 by Senior U.S. District Judge J. Ronnie Greer to an effective prison sentence of 168 months. She was placed on three years of supervised release after completion of her sentence.
You was also fined $200,000 and ordered to pay $11,494 in restitution.
You appealed the convictions soon after sentencing. She is represented in the appellate proceeding by a legal team that includes Corey B. Shipley and Curt Collins in Greeneville and other attorneys based in Washington and Seattle.
Prior to sentencing, Greer determined that You’s “criminal conduct” resulted in more than $121 million in losses to former employers and clients of those employers, which include Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport and Coca-Cola in Atlanta.
At trial, government prosecutors presented testimony and evidence maintaining that You stole trade secrets while working for Coca-Cola in Atlanta and Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport and planned to form her own company in China with aid from the Chinese government.
You was born in China but is a naturalized U.S. citizen.
You was indicted in February 2019 for trade secret offenses and wire fraud, and was charged in a superseding indictment with economic espionage and conspiracy to commit economic espionage in August 2020.
Court documents and other evidence presented at trial by the government showed that You stole valuable trade secrets related to formulations for bisphenol-A-free, or BPA-free, coatings for the inside of beverage cans.
The stolen trade secrets belonged to major chemical and coating companies, including Akzo-Nobel, BASF, Dow Chemical, PPG, Toyochem, Sherwin Williams, and Eastman Chemical Company.
The trade secrets cost more than $119 million to develop, according to trial testimony.
Trial evidence showed that You stole the trade secrets to set up a new BPA-free coating company in China. You and her Chinese corporate partner, Weihai Jinhong Group, received millions of dollars in Chinese government grants to support the new company.
Evidence showed You’s intent “to benefit not only Weihai Jinhong Group, but also the governments of China, the Chinese province of Shandong, and the Chinese city of Weihai, as well as her intent to benefit the Chinese Communist Party,” a Department of Justice news release said.
BPA was used until recently to coat the inside of cans and other food and beverage containers to help minimize flavor loss and prevent the container from corroding or reacting with the food or beverage contained inside. Due to potential health risks from BPA, Coca-Cola and other companies began searching for BPA-free alternatives.
Witnesses from the chemical and coating companies testified at trial that developing the BPA-free alternatives “was a very expensive and time-consuming process,” the release said.
You was employed as principal engineer for global research at Coca-Cola from December 2012 through August 2017. Trial testimony showed that Coca-Cola had agreements with numerous companies to conduct research and development, testing, analysis and review of various BPA-free technologies.
“Because of You’s extensive education and experience with BPA and BPA-free coating technologies, she was one of a limited number of Coca-Cola employees” with access to BPA-free trade secrets belonging to at least six companies, according to the Department of Justice.
Between September 2017 and June 2018, You was employed as a packaging application development manager for Eastman in Kingsport, “where she was one of a limited number of employees with access to trade secrets belonging to Eastman,” prosecutors said at trial.
Coca-Cola had agreements with other companies to conduct research and development, testing, analysis and review of different, confidential BPA-free technologies.
Prosecutors maintained that just before leaving Coca-Cola, You uploaded confidential documents to her Google Drive account detailing trade secrets from six Coca-Cola vendors.
Assistant U.S. Attorney T.J. Harker said in his opening statement at trial that You stole “valuable trade secrets” as part of her plan to set up a competitive company in China, with assistance from two co-defendants in China and them other defendants named in the indictment..
The formulas “represent millions of dollars and years of hard work and that is what this case is all about,” Harker told the jury.
The first indictment states that You and the two co-defendants “formulated a plan in which You would exploit her employment with the two American employers to steal trade secrets and provide the information for the economic benefit of the Chinese company that (one defendant) managed.”
You was fired by Eastman in June 2018. Trade secrets from Eastman and the other companies were found in You’s home on her personal computer hard drive. Eastman notified the FBI.
You and her partners in China “expected to make hundreds of millions of dollar in revenue,” Harker said.
More files containing trade secrets were found by the FBI when agents searched You’s home in September, 2018, in Lansing, Michigan.
The FBI’s Knoxville Field Office and U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigation unit investigated the case.
You remains in federal custody.