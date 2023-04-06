Applicants Sought For Greeneville And Greene County Industrial Development Board Apr 6, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Industrial Development Board of the Town of Greeneville and Greene County is seeking applications from those who are interested in serving as a representative for the Town of Greeneville.Appointed members serve six-year terms and, to be eligible, must be qualified to vote in an election of the Town of Greeneville.The deadline to apply is April 21. Applications are available at Greeneville Town Hall or on the town’s website, www.greenevilletn.gov under “How To Apply,” then select “Serve On Boards/Commissions.”For more information, visit Town Hall at 200 N. College St. or call 423-639-7105. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Software Institutions Politics Computer Science Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Gunshots Fired At Asheville Highway House Corgis Of Greeneville Hosts 1st Meet And Greet Tim Ward Reflects On 33-Year Law Enforcement Career Property Reassessment Notices Being Mailed Out Steve Spano To Become Interim Greeneville Police Chief April 1