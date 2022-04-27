A special program that offers free eye exams and prescription eyeglasses to local individuals with financial need will return this year.
Applications are being distributed now for the 2022 Free Visual Clinic for Greeneville-Greene County, organizers say in a news release. The application forms are available at the Greene County Health Department, 810 W. Church St., weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The annual eye care clinic has been on hiatus since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials say.
Applications to receive services through this year’s clinic must be completed and turned in during a qualifying event set for May 17. The applications will be accepted on that date between the hours of 8 to 11 a.m., at Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 524 Tusculum Blvd., across from McDonald’s.
In addition to a completed application, applicants must also present proof of income documents, such as:
- a 2021 W2 form;
- a copy of their last check stub (work, Social Security, disability, veteran’s benefit, food stamps, SSI or other income sources), or
- if no income, a written statement from the person who provides the applicant with housing and food stating the financial need.
Applications will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. Individuals who meet the qualifying requirements will be assigned to a participating eye care specialist for an appointment. The appointments will be scheduled through Oct. 22.
Priority for the free vision care services will be given to individuals who have not undergone an eye exam or received new glasses with the past three years, organizers say.
Participants who require eyeglass prescriptions will receive their glasses on Oct. 22, beginning at 8 a.m., during a clinic hosted by Remote Area Medical at Trinity UM Church.
The Free Visual Clinic is made possible through the Blanche W. Grady Community Service Award and Greeneville philanthropists Scott and Nikki Niswonger.
Greeneville vision specialists Dr. Brad Emde and Dr. Shelly Shaw are in charge of scheduling the participating ophthalmologists and optometrists who will volunteer with the 2022 clinic.
The program is being co-coordinated by Jackie Neas, retired nursing supervisor of the Greene County Health Department, and Betty Weemes, retired executive director of the Laughlin Health Care Foundation.
For more information, call the Greene County Health Department at 423-798-1749.