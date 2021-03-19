The Greene County Partnership is currently accepting applications for its 2021-2022 Greene County Youth Leadership Program, which will kick off with a mandatory day-long retreat in August.
Applications are available at the Greene County Partnership, 115 Academy St., or online at www.greenecountypartnership.com, according to a release from the partnership.
The Greene County Youth Leadership Program is designed to introduce high-achieving high school upperclassmen to the various aspects of the community.
Programming will include in-depth sessions on agriculture, heritage and religion, government and law, business and industry, social services, health care and environment, leadership training and a trip to Nashville with graduation from the program in April 2022.
“By completing this program, graduates have the chance to become better community leaders with a broader knowledge base about Greeneville and Greene County and its inner workings,” said Jennifer Wilder, leadership director at the Greene County Partnership.
The deadline to return applications to the Greene County Partnership is April 15, according to the release.
Participants are selected on criteria that includes academic excellence/achievement, demonstrated leadership potential, and school and community involvement.
Applicants must obtain two references and attach a complete high school transcript to the application.
Members of the Greene County Youth Community Action Team Selection Committee will conduct personal interviews with selected applicants, and students will be notified of their decision by mail before the end of the school year. The program requires a $50 fee. Included in this fee are all costs including the opening retreat, Youth Leadership shirt, program notebook and program expenses.
The Partnership’s Greene County Youth Leadership is sponsored by Wal-Mart Transportation, Niswonger Foundation, First Horizon Bank, Life Care Center of Greeneville, BTL Industries, Premier Transportation, AMSEE, Greene County Farm Bureau-Trey Youngblood, McInturff Milligan and Brooks Insurance and Greeneville Light & Power System.
For more information about Greene County Youth Leadership or to obtain an application, contact Wilder at the Greene County Partnership, 638-4111 or kgb@greenecop.com.