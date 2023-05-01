Applications Available Now For Free Visual Clinic May 1, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A special program that offers free eye exams and prescription eyeglasses to local individuals who qualify is returning this year.Applications are being distributed now for the 2023 Free Visual Clinic for Greeneville-Greene County, organizers say in a news release.The application forms are available at the Greene County Health Department, 810 West Church St., weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.The completed applications must be brought to a qualifying event on Monday, May 10, from 8 to 11 a.m., at Trinity United Methodist Church, 524 Tusculum Blvd., across from McDonald's.In addition to the completed application, applicants must also present proof of income documents, such as:2022 W-2 statement(s);a copy of their last check stub (from work, Social Security, disability, veterans benefit, food stamps, SSI or other income sources), orif no income, a written statement from the person who provides the applicant with housing and food stating the financial need.Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Individuals who meet the qualifying requirements will be assigned to a participating eye care specialist for an appointment.Priority for the free vision care seres will be given to individuals who have not undergone an eye exam or received new eye glasses within the past three years.Participants who require an eyeglass prescription will receive their glasses Sept. 16, beginning at 8 a.m., during a clinic hosted by Remote Area Medical at Trinity United Methodist Church.This free visual care clinic is made possible by the Blanche W. Grady Community Service Award and Greeneville philanthropists Scott and Nikki Niswonger, of the Niswonger Foundation.Greeneville eye physicians Dr. Brad Emde and Dr. Shelly Shaw are in charge of scheduling the participating vision specialists who will volunteer with the 2023 clinic.The program is being coordinated by Jackie Neas and Betty Weemes.For more information, call the Greene County Health Department at 423-798-1749. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medicine Ophthalmology Welfare Job Market Law Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes