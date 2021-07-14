The Trial Court Vacancy Commission is accepting applications for Circuit Court judge in the 3rd Judicial District, which covers Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, and Hawkins counties.
The vacancy was created by the recently announced retirement of Circuit Court Judge Thomas J. Wright, effective Sept. 1.
Qualified applicants must be licensed attorneys who are at least 30 years old, have been residents of the state for five years, and are 3rd Judicial District residents.
Interested applicants must complete the Trial Court Vacancy Commission Application, which is available at www.TNCourts.gov. The application must be submitted to the Administrative Office of the Courts by 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 27.
Each candidate must submit by the July 27 deadline the original signed and unbound application, in addition to a digital copy of the application in order to have heir name placed on the list of candidates for the judicial vacancy. Complete application instructions are at www.TNCourts.gov .
The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold a hearing to consider applicants on Aug. 31 in a 3rd Judicial District location to be announced at a later date.
The top three candidates will be recommended to Gov. Bill Lee, who usually interviews each candidate, Barbara Peck, a spokeswoman for the Administrative Office of the Courts, said earlier in July.
Lee will select a candidate to appoint to the judgeship until its expiration.
Wright has served as a 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court judge since 2006. Wright was reelected without opposition in 2014 to the Circuit Court judgeship, which has an eight-year term ending in 2022.
Several lawyers and prosecutors have expressed interest in the position.
They include Greeneville lawyer Crystal Jessee, 3rd Judicial District Assistant District Attorney General Bradley Mercer and Rogersville lawyer William E. Phillips.
For more information, visit http://www.tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources