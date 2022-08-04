Applications are open for Northeast Tennessee residents to receive financial assistance to turn ideas into potential business ventures.
According to a press release, 10 area residents can access up to $5,000 through Heartland Forward’s Community Growth Program and Toolkit (CGPT) and the first-of-its-kind idea accelerator program powered through Builders + Backers. The program is designed to make it as easy as possible for anyone to experiment with entrepreneurship, the release said. A business plan or pitch deck are not required to apply.
Applications for the 10-member cohort will be accepted from Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, Washington, Jefferson and Sevier counties.
Anyone who has a creative and novel idea for a new business or for solving a problem can complete an application at www.buildersandbackers.com/idea-accelerator-learn-more#idea-learn-more-apply-now. Residents must apply by August 15.
Residents with the most promising and innovative ideas will be selected to participate in a two-month long virtual program starting on Sept. 22, the release said.
“Entrepreneurship is seeing a problem that exists and experimenting with a solution to address it,” said Donna Harris, CEO of Builders + Backers. “Millions of Americans see problems and solutions everyday while driving our kids to school, shopping online or waiting on hold to speak to a doctor. And we say, ‘someone should fix this or build that.’ Unfortunately, that’s where millions of ideas end. We’re excited to partner with Heartland Forward and the Niswonger Foundation to help get 10 of these ideas in Northeast Tennessee from concept to action.”
“It has been a tremendous blessing to spend more than 40 years of my life as an entrepreneur in our region,” said Scott Niswonger, chairman and founder of the Niswonger Foundation. “Over that time, I’ve witnessed many examples of how one person with a creative idea can be transformational for a community. Entrepreneurship supports families, enriches our quality of life, and establishes a brighter future for all of us. The Niswonger Foundation is proud to partner with Heartland Forward in establishing Tennessee’s first “Builders + Backers” program.”
At the heart of the CGPT, the release said, are the Builders + Backers four program pillars, designed to mobilize and equip Builders through:
- Idea Accelerator: This cohort-based program combines a 45-day Builder Bootcamp to teach participants how to put ideas into action, followed by 45 days of actively executing their ideas through a single experiment.
- Pebble Fund: All of the Builders are supported by a $5,000 Pebble Grant to test their ideas. Participants are mentored by Master Builders throughout the program.
- Storytelling: A comprehensive media program that curates, captures and distributes stories of Buildership, both from within the programs and in communities everywhere. Through video, written stories, social media and media partnerships, the program inspires people to become Builders.
- Buildership Workshops: Workshops and other events introduce people to the ideas of Buildership and demonstrate that anyone can generate creative solutions through entrepreneurial experimentation that contribute to the sustainability of communities.
The program was first piloted in the Heartland in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Oxford, Mississippi in summer 2021, and since, there have been nearly 150 builders across 11 cities, according to the release.
More information is available at www.buildersandbackers.com.