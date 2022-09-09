Applications Sought For Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission Sep 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission is seeking applications from those who are interested in serving as a member.Applicants must reside within the Town of Greeneville. The deadline to apply is Sept. 23.Applications are available at Greeneville Town Hall or at the Town’s website, www.greenevilletn.gov, under “How To Apply,” then click on “Serve On Boards/Commissions.”The Planning Commission meets monthly at the G. Thomas Love Board Room at the Greeneville Light & Power System building.For more information, visit Town Hall or call Planning Director Randy Davenport at 423-787-6199. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission Planning Commission Board Room Institutes Power System Applicant Town Hall Town System Building Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Greene County Man Dies In Officer-Involved Shooting Postal Service Hosting Job Fair Thursday In Greeneville Owner Of The Wandering Llamas Farm Expands Services Veterans Memorial Park Pursues More Names For Monument Stones Greeneville Shuts Down Elizabethton