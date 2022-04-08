The Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission is seeking applications from those who are interested in serving as a member.
Applicants must reside within the Town of Greeneville.
The deadline to apply is April 29.
Applications are available at Greeneville Town Hall or at the town’s website, www.greenevilletn.gov. Select, “How Do I Apply,” then click on “Serve On Boards/Commissions.”
The Planning Commission meets monthly at the G. Thomas Love Board Room at the Greeneville Light & Power System headquarters.
For more information, visit Town Hall or call Planning Director Randy Davenport at 423-787-6199.