The Roby Advisory Board is seeking applications from anyone interested in serving as a member. Appointed members will serve two-year terms.The deadline to apply is Jan. 6. Applications are available at Greeneville Town Hall or at the town's website, www.greenevilletn.gov, under "How To Apply," then click on "Serve On Boards/Commissions."For more information, visit or call the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center at 423-639-3128.