The Great American Cleanup is now under way, and the national cleanup event with a local connection will run through May 31.
Keep Greene Beautiful, local affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, is looking for churches, clubs, organizations, businesses and industries to join in and volunteer. Volunteers are asked to participate by beautifying and cleaning up the community April 9-10.
To bring awareness to the local litter collection efforts and to inspire others to join, Keep Greene Beautiful is asking participants to share before and after pictures of their cleanup project to the Greene County Partnership’s Facebook page with the hashtag #cleanupgreene.
The group that collects the most trash during the community weekend will be awarded $50 for their organization.
Individuals are encouraged to participate as well with the top individual being awarded a prize, according to Keep Greene Beautiful Director Jennifer Wilder.
Trash bags and latex gloves are available for participating groups and can be picked up at the Greene County Partnership office at 115 Academy St.
Volunteers are also needed for the Paint Creek Cleanup scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon on April 9. Volunteers will be asked to park at the Paint Creek Campground near 1965 Lower Paint Creek Road.
For more information on becoming a part of the Cleanup Greene effort, call Keep Greene Beautiful at 638-4111.