April Calendar Girl - Jules Aiken

Jules Aiken, daughter of Todd and Sara Aiken, is The Greeneville Sun 2019 Calendar Girl for April. She is a student at Greeneville High School. Significant dates are April Fools’ Day on April 1, Palm Sunday on April 5, Good Friday on April 10, Easter Sunday on April 12, Administrative Professionals Day on April 22, followed by Arbor Day April 26. The Daisy is April’s flower, and the Diamond is the birthstone of the month. Sponsored by Air Pro Heating & Cooling.

 Envision Photography by April Booher