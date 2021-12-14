Seventh District Commissioner April Lane resigned her seat on the Greene County Commission Monday.
"It has been a difficult decision, but I am resigning from my position as a Greene County Commissioner due to a conflict of interest effective immediately," Lane said in a letter to the Greene County Commission. "Thank you for your understanding.”
Lane did not specify the nature of the conflict of interest in her letter.
Lane had served the 7th District on the County Commission since March. She was appointed by the commission to fill the vacancy that opened in late December 2020 after Butch Patterson resigned from his seat on the County Commission due to moving from the district.
"We very much appreciate her contributions to Greene County’s very strong financial position and our very bright future in many aspects. We wish her the very best in wherever her journey leads," Morrison said in an email.
VACANCIES ON BOARD
The Greene County Commission will declare two vacancies at its meeting on Monday.
One vacancy will be declared for Lane’s 7th District seat and another for the 3rd District seat of Commissioner Clifford "Doc" Bryant, who died.
The commission is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Greene County Courthouse located at 101 S. Main St.
From Dec. 21 to Jan. 18 the vacancies will be advertised, and applications and resumes for the positions will be accepted at the mayor's office. Qualified applicants will then be verified with the Greene County Election Commission. The Election Commission will check whether the individuals meet qualifications for the office such as residency and age.
According to state law, the general qualifications for office include that a person be at least 18 years of age and meet residency requirements. For a county commission seat, state law requires that a person be a resident of the district they seek to represent, but does not set a specific time on how long a person has to live in the district to fill the position.
At the Jan. 18 meeting of the Greene County Commission, applicants for the seats will address the county governing body. Applicants will then be nominated, and those nominees will be voted on by the commission. Commissioners may also nominate individuals to fill the positions from the floor during the session on Jan. 18. The nominees receiving the most votes will be elected to fill the vacant seats.
Nominees must receive at least a simple majority of votes to be elected to fill one of the seats.