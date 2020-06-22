The economic impact of the closing of many businesses and other measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus is evident in the state’s May 2020 local option sales tax report for Greene County.
All four municipalities experienced a drop in these revenues in April from the previous month, reflecting the decrease in sales over the period, according to the report recently released to the Greene County Trustee’s Office.
However, there was a bright spot in the report. Between March and April, the local option sales tax collections increased by 8.1% in the areas of Greene County outside the municipalities’ corporate limits.
The state report reflects local option sales tax collections for April when many businesses were shuttered the entire month due to executive orders by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee that called for closing non-essential businesses to limit the spread of COVID-19. While the orders came in late March, that month’s report reflects almost three weeks of normal retail and commercial activity before the closures began due to the pandemic.
The largest drop in economic activity was for the Town of Baileyton, which saw a nearly 36% drop in local option sales tax collections at businesses within its corporate boundaries when compared to March. For that month, the sales tax collections totaled $71,755 and decreased to $45,953 in April.
Tusculum saw a nearly 15% drop in local sales tax collections with the April total of $34,311 down from the March total of $40,237. The Town of Mosheim’s collections were down 6.5% with $92,407 collected in March and $86,386 collected in April.
Inside Greeneville, where the largest amount of sales tax is collected within the county, there was a nearly 5% drop in the sales tax collections. In April, Greeneville local option sales tax collections were $1.31 million, while the March collection was $1.38 million.
The sales tax collections in the county outside the corporate limits increased to $307,810 in April from a March tally of $284,670.
“From analyzing the numbers year to year, it appears that the requirement for online retailers to collect sales tax beginning October 1, 2019, continues to have a substantially positive impact for the county,” Trustee Nathan Holt said in his release of the report information.
The state distributes the local option sales tax from online sales based on where the items are shipped.
“From a month to month perspective, the fact that all four municipalities experienced a decrease in collections while the county experienced an increase of 8.13% could be attributed to more individuals opting to shop online instead of at bricks and mortar businesses,” Holt said.
While a portion of the report reflects the totals collected for each municipality and the county, another section shows how the sales tax is distributed.
According to state law, local option sales tax is distributed 50% to education and 50% to the location where the sales occurred. The revenue that goes to school systems is distributed based on average daily attendance.
In addition, 1.125% percent of the collections go to the state for administrative costs. In May, a total of $1.788 million was collected in local option sales tax in Greene County with the state’s portion totaling $20,115, leaving $1.767 million for local governmental and school operations.
The portion distributed to the school systems totaled $532,308 to the Greene County Schools and $289,575 to the Greeneville City Schools.
In addition, a portion of the the sales tax revenues for schools is designated to pay debt service for the county schools with $203,883 from the April collections allocated to that purpose.
The collections for each of the municipalities totaled $642,898 to Greeneville, $42,280 to Mosheim, $22,491 to Baileyton and $16,793 to Tusculum. A percentage of the collections for each municipality, school systems and debt service is paid as commission to the Trustee’s Office for administrative costs.