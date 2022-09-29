Hurricane Ian lashed Florida Wednesday on its destructive northward path.
The powerful storm won’t have nearly the same punch this weekend when it is anticipated to reach Northeast Tennessee, but Greene County could receive between 2 and 3 inches of rain, a Morristown-based National Weather Service forecaster said Wednesday.
“The forecast hasn’t changed too much. The impact is in Greene County, we’re looking at 2 or 3 inches of rain. It could change as the storm gets closer,” meteorologist Nathan Wellington said.
RAINY WEEKEND
Rain could start falling by Friday night, but Saturday should be the day most impacted by the remnants of Ian.
“It will rain most of the day Saturday. By Sunday, it should start to move out,” Wellington said. “We’re not expecting any significant winds or strong winds. There could be a little bit of gusty winds, 15 to 20 miles per hour, but nothing significant.”
On the North Carolina side of the mountains, as much as 7 inches of rain is forecast. Asheville could receive about 4 inches of rain over the weekend.
“The storm is expected to come into Georgia and North Carolina. It could dissipate (before then),” Wellington said.
Heather Sipe, director of the Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, is closely tracking Hurricane Ian’s projected path.
“The forecast reflects that rainfall should begin falling late Friday night and will continue on Saturday and Sunday and possibly into the beginning of next week,” Sipe said Wednesday.
“Saturday and Sunday will be pretty rainy,” Sipe said.
Weekend rainfall as Ian moves through the region can cause pooling on roads and the possibility of flash flooding in areas of Greene County that are typically affected, such as along Lick Creek, Sipe said.
Rainfall in the mountains of North Carolina will eventually end up in streams and rivers in Tennessee, but Sipe said it is unlikely the Nolichucky River will reach flood stage.
“We will monitor it throughout the weekend,” she said.
The path of Hurricane Ian over the next few days is being followed by Sipe and others.
“We’ve really got to watch it. We will watch the track and that can indicate how much rain we will be getting,” she said.
Wellington urged the public to keep tabs on the storm as it advances toward Tennessee.
“We’re not expecting a significant impact. There is the potential for isolated flooding,” he said. “People should be aware of the storm and monitor that. Pay attention to weather forecasts.”
LOCAL ASSISTANCE
Help from Greene County is already on the ground in Florida. Chuck Bowlin, president and CEO of Greeneville Light & Power System, said Wednesday two utility crews are already in place there.
“We actually sent two of our contract crews down last Sunday morning to help prepare. They were in Naples but I don’t know exactly where they are. They move pretty quick,” Bowlin said.
“(Thursday) morning we have an in-house crew going down to Fort Meade and on Friday morning they will start with restoration work there. They will get there late (Thursday) and be ready to work Friday morning,” Bowlin added.
Crews are prepared for any storm impact in Greene County.
“That’s what we have in place right now. That is probably all we will do with the hurricane coming up this way. We will need to keep our folks around for this weekend,” Bowlin said.
Tennessee National Guard units have also been deployed to Florida, including some Greene County members of the Knoxville-based 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment.
Hundreds of Tennessee National Guard members were deployed to help with the response to Hurricane Ian as it moved toward Florida. Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes said Gov. Bill Lee authorized deployment of about 1,200 soldiers and airmen.
“As Florida braces for the impact of Hurricane Ian, the Tennessee National Guard stands ready to support response and recovery efforts in the aftermath of the storm,” Lee said in a news release.
Guard members will help the Florida National Guard with recovery and debris removal.
Florida was hit with the full force of Hurricane Ian on Wednesday afternoon. The storm made landfall near Fort Myers at nearly Category 5 strength, with sustained winds up to 155 mph.
“Florida is in for an extremely bad day,” Wellington said.
The Morristown National Weather Service forecast as of Wednesday afternoon for Greene County calls for a 30% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Friday and a 70% chance of rain Friday night.
The chance of precipitation on Saturday is 80%, with a 70% chance on Saturday night.
Showers are likely Sunday, with a 70% chance of precipitation. The chance of rain drops to 40% Sunday night and 30% Monday.
Staff Writer Spencer Morrell and the Associated Press contributed to this report.