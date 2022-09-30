In recognition of National Clergy Appreciation Month, Apex Bank will sponsor its first-ever Pastor Appreciation Breakfast Oct. 10.
The breakfast will take place at 10 a.m. at Brittontown Church, 2180 Brittontown Road, Afton.
All pastors in the region are welcome to attend the event, bank officials said in a news release.
“Pastor Appreciation Month is a very special time set aside for congregations to honor their pastors and their families,” said Samantha Melton, the manager of Apex Bank’s Baileyton office. “They are always expected to be available for their church families, not to mention the tremendous impact they have in our communities. It is truly our pleasure to honor them, and the special place they hold in our community, with this event that is just for them.”
Guest speaker at the event will be Greene County resident Trey Youngblood, who will be sharing his story of survival and faith following a serious tree-cutting accident that occurred Feb. 25. Youngblood suffered near-fatal injuries from the accident.
“I will be telling the story of how God saved my life ... and how God used the prayers, support and encouragement of many to get me and my family through such a trying time,” Youngblood said in the news release. “I am a walking miracle, as we all are, and a true testament of the power and goodness of God!”