Several area criminal and civil judges and district attorneys representing three districts met in Greene County Wednesday to tour facilities at the former Takoma Hospital dedicated to Ballad Health’s Strong Futures program and learn more about how it can serve their counties.
Strong Futures takes a comprehensive approach to care and treatment for mothers with a diagnosed substance abuse disorder and their families. The new regional program announced in January is currently serving four women, and according to Ballad Health officials, it is expected to open at capacity to serve more women in September with plans to serve fathers in the future, too. Children and fathers will receive direct services by referral outside of the program, which is designed specifically for mothers.
In addition to Greene, Strong Futures serves Carter, Cocke, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties.
The visiting officials were met outside of the medical office building at the corner of East Vann Road and Takoma Avenue, which houses outpatient clinic space for the program, by Director of Outreach Services for Ballad’s behavioral health service line Kellee Blevins and Dr. Michael Bermes, senior director of addiction services for Ballad Health.
Bermes started the group’s tour by introducing them to the program, its structure and the pieces of it housed in that medical office building, before the officials were led in smaller groups around the facility.
“There are two arms to what we provide. We call it ‘living’ and ‘learning,’” Bermes said.
The medical office building at the corner of East Vann Road and Takoma Avenue houses the “learning” portion, while those in recovery through the program are able to live on a floor of the former hospital, which is being converted for that purpose. Work is expected to complete by the end of the month.
Bermes said the living spaces being separated from the medical offices is by design to allow program participants a smoother transition after they finish the program, typically after up to 15 months.
“If they are in a controlled living environment, when they get out, sometimes they feel the weight or they’re afraid of failure, and they get back to where they were,” Bermes said.
Bermes said Strong Futures differs from programs he worked with in the past that did not go to the level needed to permanently change a life. He said that aspect is the missing piece those programs lacked.
He said the wholistic approach taken by the program is also a vital aspect.
“Sobriety and recovery are not synonymous,” Bermes said. “You have to address all of the trauma and neglect behind it. You can be sober and still have bad habits and not be well.”
Bermes also discussed the team approach taken in the program, which he said is another strength.
Those in the program work with the same team during the treatment period, including a community navigator, who “is with that person from start to finish,” said Blevins. “That is the person who is their biggest cheerleader.”
The officials met two of those cheerleaders, who shared their personal stories of recovery.
Lea Anne Spradlen, who said part of her job involves being present in court rooms, discussed the referral process and led a small group tour, and the groups met April Addison along the way.
Addison said her job is extremely meaningful and that she is especially able to encourage program participants because she has been in their position.
“I told one girl I see myself so many years ago in her, and she said, ‘I see what I want to be in you,’” Addison said. “If I can help one person, that’s what it’s about. I love it here because you can really see the difference in people.”
The group also toured the residential area, where work continues to create a calm and safe, but not clinical, setting. Residential Supervisor Melissa Willett guided the group through the floor dedicated to housing.
Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice for district 1, which consists of Carter, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties, said she wanted for judges across the 10-county service area Strong Futures serves to see the facility and learn about the program.
“Kellee Blevins is a personal friend, and she was telling me about this program,” Rice said. “After talking with her, I wanted to get judges together, who deal with people who have drug-related charges, to learn more about what is available and how to access it. We are always looking for assistance with housing and treatment programs, and this is a perfect solution for the people who want to change their lives.”
Rice said “without a doubt” she will utilize the program.
“We could probably fill it up today,” she said.
“This place will be full. They’ll need two more,” agreed Chancellor Doug Jenkins of District 3, encompassing Greene, Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins counties.
“Sometimes people just need a little push to get back to their life, and hopefully this will help them do that,” he said.
Assistant District Attorney from Greeneville Cecil Mills said he was impressed with the tour, which he said “provided a great deal of insight.”
“I was very impressed with the presenters and their wholistic approach to changing the lives of mothers and their children who have been affected by substance abuse,” he said. “The program appears to have hired top-notch people, and I was also impressed with the facility. I will inform DA general Dan Armstrong about all that I observed and my impressions of the program.”