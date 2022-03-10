The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for East Tennessee beginning late Friday and ending late Saturday.
The region could see heavy snow with total possible accumulations ranging from 2 inches to 6 inches. Accumulations in the Greeneville area are predicted to be around 3 inches.
Winds could gust as high as 35 mph, according to the Weather Service.
The Weather Service advises drivers to plan for slippery road conditions.
Snow could also accumulate in trees, which might make them weak or unstable in the gusty winds. Some power outages are possible.
After a predicted high temperature in the mid-60s Friday, Friday’s low is expected to be in the mid-20s with a high Saturday in the mid-30s and a low in the teens. Sunshine is in the forecast for Sunday with a high in the mid-40s.
The winter storm watch, in effect from 10 p.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday, extends throughout East Tennessee and into portions of southwest Virginia and North Carolina.