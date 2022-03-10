The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia starting early Saturday.
The service had earlier issued a winter storm watch, but revised that forecast.
The area covered by the winter weather advisory includes northwestern Greene County. It will be in effect between 1 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, according to information provided by the weather service Friday morning.
Rain showers overnight Friday are expected to turn to snow by Saturday morning.
Periods of moderate to heavy snow are expected with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Wind gusts could reach 35 mph, according to the agency.
The snow combined with the blustery winds could greatly reduce visibility at times.
Snow- and ice-covered roadways are possible, mainly across secondary roadways, bridges and overpasses.
After a predicted high temperature in the mid-60s Friday, Friday’s low is expected to be in the mid-20s with a high Saturday in the low-30s and a low in the teens. Sunshine is in the forecast for Sunday with a high in the mid-40s.