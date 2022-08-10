A local Christian nonprofit agency is collecting food, water and cleaning supplies to send to flood victims in Eastern Kentucky.
The Ark Ministries, which operates a thrift store on Bernard Avenue, hopes to fill its box truck this week and deliver the items next week, according to the Rev. Nick Bailey, the ministry’s president.
“Our community here in Greeneville was affected by natural disaster back in 2011 when the tornadoes came through, and people stepped up to help us,” Bailey said. “As a pastor and a Christian ministry, we want to be a help to others as we would want them to be a help to us.”
Bailey has pastor friends in an area of Eastern Kentucky where both churches and homes were completely destroyed by recent river and creek flooding, and thousands lost everything they had. The most heavily damaged areas are located a little over two hours north of Greeneville.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden toured the flood-damaged areas on Monday.
According to the National Weather Service, the historic flooding of July 26-30 was caused by thunderstorms with heavy rainfall that claimed at least 37 lives and caused widespread catastrophic damage.
Bailey’s friend, the Rev. Aaron Butler of Elkhorn City, Kentucky, said the flooding spread over three counties.
“The flood came in the early morning hours, and people were taken off guard,” Butler said. “Water was over three feet (deep) in minutes. Towns were completely under water in a matter of minutes.”
Butler’s daughter, Courtney, lived in an apartment in Whitesburg, Kentucky, and was awakened by someone beating on her door and telling her to get out. She and her roommate were able to get her dog, but they lost everything in the flood, he said.
He recalled one family in Knott County losing all four of their children ages 6-10 when water swept them away while trying to get out of their home.
Additional recent rainfall has added to the damage and caused an even greater need for assistance, Bailey said.
All local churches, businesses and individuals are encouraged to drop off their donations at the thrift store, located at 313 E. Bernard Ave.
Needed items include canned foods and other non-perishable food items, hygiene items, bottled water, and cleaning supplies including mops, bleach, paper towels, disinfectants, window cleaner, all-purpose cleaners, brushes and other cleaning items.
Donations can be made from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Saturday.
“Anything that’s given is going to help these people for sure,” Bailey said.
Butler is affiliated with the Salt & Light America ministry which is partnering with Rooted Church in Whitesburg, Kentucky, to distribute the donated supplies.
Many from Greene County may remember Butler’s local appearances with Evangelist DR Harrison’s Voice of Hope Ministries, who has conducted several tent revivals and other worship events throughout the area.
Ark Ministries has been in operation for approximately three years. In addition to being president of the nonprofit agency, Bailey is pastor of United Baptist Church on Buckingham Road.
For more information on the donation drive, contact Bailey at 423-863-1830.
For more details on the Kentucky flooding, visit https://www.weather.gov/jkl/July2022Flooding.