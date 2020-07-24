A Bristol man was charged with aggravated burglary and criminal trespass after authorities say he tried to burglarize two Chuckey homes.
Both homeowners were armed. The first attempt ended with the alleged burglar being shot at, and the second with him being held at gunpoint, authorities said.
Charged was Matthew C. Atkins, of Johnson Avenue.
About 4:10 a.m. Friday, an Old Fort Lane homeowner heard someone kicking the back door of his house “like they were trying to break in,” Deputy Stacey Lawing said in a report.
The homeowner asked who was there and saw a car drive around from the back of the house through his yard. The homeowner fired two shots from a .40 caliber pistol at the car as it drove toward the dead end section of Old Fort Lane.
The homeowner told deputies he saw it come back down the road toward Chuckey Pike about five minutes later.
The victim discovered his garage door had been opened and a truck parked inside had been entered. The driver’s side door was open and an empty cigarette pack was found on the floorboard that didn’t belong to the owner, the report said.
About 4:30 a.m. Friday, a call was made to 911 Dispatch from a Burger Drive homeowner about a man “pulling on his basement door.”
The homeowner found and held Atkins at gunpoint until deputies arrived.
The Toyota sedan driven by Atkins “had the driver side rear window busted out and a bullet hole coming out the front passenger door,” the report said.
A weed trimmer, drill and other power tools were found inside the car.
Atkins was not injured. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.