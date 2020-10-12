A man who allegedly fled a traffic stop Friday and then pointed a gun at a stranger whose mobile home he hid in was charged by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated assault and evading arrest.
Santonio Leon Robinson, 30 of McDonough, Georgia, had a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court. Robinson was also charged with driving on a suspended license, served arrest warrants for failure to appear and cited for registration and traffic violations.
A traffic stop was attempted about 9:40 a.m. Friday on a car with switched tags driven by Robinson on Erwin Highway at East Andrew Johnson Highway, Deputy Adam Weems said in a report.
The BMW was found a short time later abandoned in Kilday Park. The driver, later identified as Robinson, fled on foot.
A Kilday Park resident told deputies she entered her mobile home after walking her dog and a man “pointed a gun at her and was hiding inside her house,” the report said.
No injuries were reported.
Robinson was found hiding inside a bedroom closet. In an open drawer in the room were clear plastic bags containing 18.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine, Gabapentin pills, two glass pipes and several digital scales. Two loaded handguns were found inside the dryer near the back door, the report said.
A search of the abandoned car turned up a digital scale and an empty handgun holster.
Robinson had $1,864 in cash and a sock containing suspected marijuana in his pocket, the report said.
A records check showed Robinson had active arrest warrants in Greene County and Georgia and a suspended drivers license.
Robinson was held without bond pending a court appearance. Other charges may be pending.