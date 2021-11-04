An armed man who threatened to commit “suicide by cop” Wednesday morning and ran from Greeneville police was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Upon release, the Hemlock Lane resident will be served a warrant for resisting arrest, Sgt. Nicholas Fillers said in a report.
Police received a call shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday about a man walking in the 400 block of Volunteer Street while holding a handgun to his head and threatening “suicide by cop,” the report said.
He was seen arguing with a woman in a Volunteer Street back yard. As officers approached, the man reached for a firearm in his waistband and fled on foot.
The man refused multiple commands to stop during a foot pursuit on West Sevier Heights and Cypress Street, where he jumped a fence, causing damage to the fencing, the report said.
As police got closer to the man, he turned around and ran toward Chestnut Street. A Taser was discharged, stunning the man and allowing police to approach and disarm him.
He was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to a hospital for evaluation. A warrant charging the man with resisting arrest was issued.