Arraignment Date In Murder Case Continued Sep 9, 2022 4 hrs ago Ronald L. Hale A man charged with first-degree murder in connection with a February shooting had his arraignment date continued to Nov. 30.Ronald Leon Hale, 35, had an arraignment scheduled Thursday in Greene County Criminal Court. The appearance was continued by Judge John F. Dugger Jr.Hale is charged in connection with the Feb. 26 shooting death of Phillip Seay, 30.Early on the morning of Feb. 26, Greene County 911 Dispatch received a call about a possible shooting on Jeffries Lane, off Marvin Road in the northwestern section of the county.Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Seay's home and found him deceased.Seay "suffered multiple gunshot wounds," a sheriff's department news release said.Hale was inside the Jeffries Lane home. Hale had one gunshot wound. He was taken by Greeneville-Greene County EMS to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.The sheriff's department Criminal Investigation Division began an investigation. The murder charge was filed on March 17 against Hale after he was released from the hospital.Additional details surrounding the shooting have not been released.Seay worked for the Hamblen County Department Of Transportation as a mechanic, according to an obituary.Hale remains held on $500,000 bond in the Greene County Detention Center pending his Nov. 30 arraignment. Tags Ronald Leon Hale Phillip Seay Criminal Law Law Crime Gunshot Wound Arraignment News Release First-degree Murder Sheriff