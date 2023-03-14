A man has been charged in connection with November 2021 death of Caitlin Crum.
Preston Romez Moore, 31, was indicted Monday by a Greene County Grand Jury on charges of abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and failure to report a death, according to a Greenville Police Department news release.
An investigation by detectives with the Greeneville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation resulted in an indictment, the news release states.
The body of 20-year-old Caitlin Jada Crum was found on Nov. 7, 2021, in an abandoned house in the 200 block of West Barton Ridge Road.
“Crum’s cause of death was determined to be an overdose caused by fentanyl and methamphetamine intoxication,” according to the news release.
The investigation determined that Moore was allegedly with Crum at the time of her death.
“Further investigation revealed that Moore failed to report her death and left her body in the vacant home,” the news release states.
Moore was located Tuesday afternoon in Knoxville and taken into custody. He will be taken to the Greene County Detention Center and booked on a $70,000 bond, the news release states.
The arrest of Moore answers the prayers of Crum's family members, who have been seeking answers about what happened to her since her death.
Crum’s mother, Brandi Knight, posted a grateful message Tuesday afternoon on social media.
“Preston Moore has been arrested…Thank you, Lord,” Knight wrote.
Knight believes others are also involved, she said in a February interview.
Crum’s car was found on Nov. 5, 2021, in the parking lot of Towering Oaks Baptist Church, on Buckingham Road, about a mile away from the vacant house.
Police recently said they were pursuing the investigation.
“She just didn’t wander in there and lay down and pass away. Somebody had to be involved,” Detective Capt. Steve Spano said in February.
Knight and former husband Mark Crum adopted Caitlin at birth from her biological mother and raised her. Caitlin Crum lived with her father and grandmother in Greeneville.
Knight was provided with preliminary results from an autopsy conducted at the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City. The cause of death for Crum is listed in a pathologic diagnosis as “fentanyl and methamphetamine intoxication.”
“The manner of death is accident,” it states.
Knight believes those who provided drugs to her daughter are responsible for her death, along with the disappearances of other young people in Greene County.
“They are all part of one big clique. The circumstances are totally not her fault,” she said in February.
The last known contact with Crum was at 5:10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, when a Greeneville police officer investigated a report of a car parked for at least four hours with its lights on in a lot on Heatherwood Loop in the Heatherwood Estates development.
Crum, a passenger, was sleeping, as was the female driver. The driver was taken into custody on an active violation of probation warrant, a police report said.
Crum did not go home. She was reported missing to police the same day.
“All three days we were trying to reach out to her. She was still active on social media but she wasn’t responding,” Knight said.
Family members and friends began looking for her. On the Sunday afternoon of Nov. 7, 2021, a Greene County sheriff’s deputy on patrol decided to look inside the vacant house on North Barton Ridge Road.
Crum’s body was found in the house.
Police also seek information about other cases, including the death of 16-year-old Danielle Owens, whose body was found Feb. 7 in a cornfield off Doughtys Chapel Road. Owens was reported missing in December 2022 by her family. The Owens case remains under investigation by Greeneville police and the TBI.
“There are other people missing in Greeneville,” Knight said in February. “We are working for (the victims) together because we all know (those responsible) are all in the same circle.”
Spano recently said the Owens case is also actively being investigated.
“There’s nothing more we would like to know, what happened to these children,” he said. “We’d love to be able to put somebody in prison for the rest of their lives.”
Moore appeared in Greene County Criminal Court as recently as January 2022, when he pleaded guilty to a violation of probation count.