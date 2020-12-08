Aggravated burglary and theft under $1,000 arrest warrants charging an Indiana man who was wounded Thursday in an officer-involved shooting incident have been issued.
Mark A. Hanselman, 55, allegedly broke into a house Thursday afternoon in the 300 block of Laughlin Road and tried to set the garage on fire. He was subsequently shot after refusing orders by sheriff’s deputies to drop a rifle he was carrying, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Hanselman was taken to a hospital. The nature of his wounds, his condition, and further details about the officer-involved shooting incident have not been released.
Court documents do not indicate that Hanselman has been served with the arrest warrants. Authorities have declined further comment.
The TBI is lead agency in the investigation, assisted by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and the office of District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong.
At about 4:15 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s department received a 911 call from a resident of the 300 block of Laughlin Road, which is off Buckingham Road near the Nolichucky River.
The caller said she arrived home and saw a man inside her garage attempting to set it on fire. A few minutes later, the caller told dispatchers that the man, later identified as Hanselman, had a gun.
Deputies arrived and made contact with Hanselman on a lawn near the home. He was armed with a rifle.
A TBI news release said that “the situation escalated, resulting in one deputy firing shots, striking the subject.”
Hanselman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.
Authorities earlier said Hanselman struck a tree in a car on a nearby property, and then walked across a grassy area to the victim’s house. Hanselman apparently entered the house and emerged with the rifle before allegedly attempting to set fire to the garage.
The victims do not know Hanselman. It was not immediately known why he was in Tennessee. Hanselman has an extensive criminal record in Indiana, including convictions on counts of burglary, robbery, resisting law enforcement, auto theft and receiving stolen auto parts.
Hanselman was released from prison in December 2019 and was on parole in the Evansville Parole District of Indiana, according to Indiana Department of Correction records.
The sheriff’s deputy in the shooting has not been identified.