Third Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force agents made four arrests Friday morning after a search warrant was executed at an alleged drug house at 1577 Carpenters Chapel Road.
At least 10 people were inside the house when DTF agents and sheriff’s deputies arrived to serve the warrant to complete an ongoing investigation into alleged drug sales there. Several others were taken into custody on active arrest warrants, DTF Director Craig Duncan said.
All defendants had first scheduled appearance dates Monday in General Sessions Court.
The man renting the house, 49-year-old Anthony Lynn Kesterson, was charged with possession or distribution of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to deliver and maintaining a dwelling for illegal substance use.
Seven grams of methamphetamine were found in one of Kesterson’s pockets. The meth was in two separate containers inside another container, “packaged for resale,” a report said.
Found in Kesterson’s bedroom were syringes, plastic bags used to package drugs and digital scales.
Bond for Kesterson was set at $100,000.
Frederick Carl Turner, 51, of 1560 Tom White Hollow Road, Mohawk, was charged with introduction of a Schedule II drug into a penal facility, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Turner was inside the house when the search warrant was served. A search of Turner’s vehicle in the driveway located syringes, digital scales, drug resale bags and a .22 caliber rifle. Turner was previously convicted of several violent felonies, the report said.
Turner denied at the scene and after being taken to the Greene County Detention Center having any drugs on him. A search by a corrections officer at the jail located a morphine pill, a report said.
Bond for Turner was set at $21,000.
Ciara Jane Pounder, 24, of 120 Forest Lane, Mosheim, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug-methamphetamine. Less than a half-gram of meth was in a plastic bag found on Pounder had a report said. Bond was set at $7,500.
Justin B. Alexander, 25, of Woodbury in Cannon County, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Residue and two syringes were found in a pants pocket. Bond was set at $1,000.
Partnering in the investigation were the 3rd Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greeneville Police Department and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department.
The investigation was the result of a “continuing effort to stop the distribution of illegal drugs in the 3rd Judicial District,” and was spurred by citizen complaints about drug activity at the Carpenters Chapel Road, a DTF news release said.