A sobriety checkpoint conducted Friday night into early Saturday morning by sheriff’s deputies in the 15200 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway resulted in several arrests.
Jennifer R. Cate, 38, of 138 Willow Ave., Bulls Gap, was charged with driving under the influence-2nd offense, violation of the implied consent law and driving on a revoked license.
Deputies saw a passenger covering up what appeared to be an alcoholic beverage. Cate said any alcohol in the vehicle was owned by her passengers, but allegedly admitted to drinking “a couple of beers” earlier, a report said.
Cate did poorly on field sobriety tests. A records check showed her driver’s license was revoked and that she had an active arrest warrant issued in Greene County for failure to appear.
Cate allegedly refused to consent to a blood draw or breath test, the report said.
Arrangements were made for a child in the car to be picked up.
Blake A. Miracle, of Cowans Bridge Road, Whitesburg, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug.
After deputies approached Miracle, an odor of marijuana was detected coming from the car. Miracle was asked if he had recently used marijuana. He admitted there was marijuana in the car and gave deputies a plastic bag containing about a half-ounce of suspected marijuana and a grinder.
Miracle was issued two criminal summonses for possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. His car was parked and Miracle was picked up by a friend after being issued the summonses.
Defendants charged at the sobriety checkpoint have first scheduled appearances Wednesday in General Sessions Court.
The sobriety checkpoint was conducted in conjunction with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.