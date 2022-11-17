A Virginia woman was indicted Monday by a Greene County Grand Jury on charges of arson, theft and vandalism in connection with a fire in 2018 that damaged a house on Phillipi Road in Mohawk.
Ashley Nicole Granito, 33, of Virginia Beach, was indicted on charges of arson, theft of property valued at more than $10,000 but less than $60,000 and vandalism of property valued at more than $10,000 but less than $60,000.
Granito is held in the Greene County Detention Center pending arraignment on the charges Nov. 30.
Granito was among more than 30 defendants indicted on charges in connection with different cases Monday by the grand jury.
The charges against Granito stem from damage to the house at 2291 Phillipi Road between Aug. 22 and 23, 2018.
The house is owned by Kennth Rhea.
A sheriff’s deputy who went to the address on the morning of Aug. 23, 2018, spoke to the alleged victim. The suspect was identified at the time as Ashley Ammeran, whose last name is now Granito. Rhea told deputies he met Ammeran online on Craigslist. She was looking for a place to stay “to get on her feet,” and an agreement was made to allow her to stay at the home, a report said.
Ammeran was picked by by the victim on Aug. 18, 2018, in Pigeon Forge, and she moved into the house.
Ammeran was told in a text message early on Aug. 23 by the alleged victim “he did not think the living situation would work out,” and asked her to make other arrangements.
When Rhea went to the house, he noticed a “burnt smell” and found the bed, wall, carpet and blinds were burned in her bedroom. There was smoke damage throughout the house.
Salad dressing had been poured on furniture and eggs had been thrown against walls in the house.
Furniture, drywall and other household goods had damage exceeding $5,000.
The alleged victim’s Toyota Takoma pickup truck, valued at $14,000, was also missing from the driveway.
Granito knowingly damaged the house without permission of the owner, according to the indictment.
Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Chuck Humpheys was lead investigator on the case.
OTHER INDICTMENTS
Most defendants indicted Monday will be arraigned Nov. 30 in Greene County Criminal Court. Others indicted Monday by the Greene County Grand Jury include:
- Joseph Juel Atnip, 36, of 209 Lynn Ave.: driving under the influence.
- James Diego Banister, 20, of Rancoas, New Jersey: two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child and sexual battery.
- Joshua Bailey, 39, of 1955 Old Jonesboro Road, Chuckey: aggravated burglary and theft of property valued over $2,500 but less than $10,000.
- David Haden Bolton, 36, of 484 Old Knoxville Highway: manufacture of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Amy Buckner, 50, of 6 Hollow Rock Road: theft of property valued at $1,000 or less.
- Kimberly Cansler-Tunnell, 47, of 290 Humbert Lane, Mosheim: theft of property valued at more than $10,000 but less than $60,000.
- Kaila Ann Marie Coffey, 18, of 3839 Chuckey Highway: driving on a suspended license.
- Leandre Dabney, 39, of 1108 W. Summer St.: driving on a revoked license; in a second indictment, driving on a revoked license and violation of the financial responsibility law.
- Brandon James Dishner, 36, of 944 Carters Valley Road, Mosheim: introduction of contraband into a penal institution.
- Ariel Ciara Marie Evans, 28, of Union, Ohio: possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit a dangerous felony, attempted tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Brandee M. Freeman, 29, of 424 Carters Valley Lane, Rogersville: driving under the influence, driving under the influence-3rd offense, violation of the implied consent law, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, a felony count of evading arrest, driving while license revoked for DUI, violation of the financial responsibility law, a registration violation and speeding.
- Derrick Gwyn, 42, of 314 Oak Grove Ave.: aggravated assault and domestic assault.
- Troy D. Hunt, 53, of 1600 Ripley Island Road, Afton: driving on a revoked license, driving on a revoked license-4th offense and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to a vehicle.
- Shante Marcus Henry, 24, of 2995 Blue Springs Parkway: possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the intent to deliver.
- Mary Sue Hensley, 50, of Muddy Hollow Road, Dandridge: driving on a revoked license and driving on a revoked license-2nd offense.
- Darryl W. Kelkites, 32, of 293 S. Austin Springs Road, Johnson City: driving on a suspended license and a vehicle registration violation.
- Kevin Lynn Kimery, 56, of 126 Highland Park Lane, Afton: two counts of aggravated domestic assault.
- Brandy Lane, 40, of 717 Forest St.: theft of property valued at $1,000 or less.
- Jose Edward Lopez, 23, of 290 Massengill Way, Chuckey: aggravated domestic assault.
- Jonathan R. Martin, 33, of 4990 Gap Mountain Road: two counts of aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.
- Nathan Paul Metroka, 36, of 209 Susong Lane: violation of a restraining order.
- Robert Coffman Marshall, 67, of 219 Sunset Blvd.: three counts of aggravated assault.
- Donald Lynn Robertson Sr., 57, of 1037 Dashway Road, Chuckey: two counts of aggravated assault.
- Stephanie L. Rochester, 33, of 484 Old Knoxville Highway: possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.
- Joshua Ryan Smith, 31, of 53 Snapps Ferry Park: evading arrest, driving on a revoked license and driving on a revoked license-3rd offense.
- William K. Stroud, 31, of 478 Bandy Road: aggravated domestic assault, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Anthony Dwight Sutton, 42, of 88 Bailey Broyles St.: theft of property valued over $2,500 but less than $10,000.
- Travis Lee Tunnell, 45, of 290 Humbert Lane, Mosheim: theft of property valued at more than $10,000 but less than $60,000.
- Michael Joseph Wawerski, 50, of 72 W I Bowman Road: possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell or deliver, maintaining a dwelling, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jason Lee Willett, 24, of 4333 Old Asheville Highway: public intoxication.