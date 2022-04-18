Arson is the cause of a fire started Thursday morning in a mobile home at 2100 Fishpond Road, sheriff’s Sgt. David Love said in a report.
Deputies arriving on the scene were told by a neighbor that when she went outside about 7 a.m. Thursday, she noticed smoke coming from the mobile home next door.
Before the neighbor saw smoke, she saw a white car with two men in it drive past slowly and park at a nearby Fishpond Road address.
An investigator “found several points of origin where apparent attempts were made to burn the structure,” the report said.
“Pour patterns were clear and evident in the structure where an accelerant was used in the attempt” the report said.
The trailer sustained minimal damage because it “was completely gutted” and had no furniture or appliances inside.
Four “clear areas of origin, and four clear points of origin” were found in the trailer.
The cause of the fire was found to be caused by an “incendiary from an outside source.”
“This fire is determined to have been intentional with the use of an accelerant and classified as arson,” the report said.
The owner is listed as John R. Carter. The unoccupied mobile home is valued at $5,000.