Arson Possible Cause Of Limestone Barn Fire Aug 1, 2022 2 hrs ago Arson is the possible cause of a fire Sunday afternoon that destroyed a storage barn at 1400 Old Milburnton Road in Limestone, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Department. Photo Special To The Sun/Limestone Volunteer Fire Department Arson is the possible cause of a fire about 2 p.m. Sunday that destroyed a barn at 1400 Old Milburnton Road in Limestone.Barn owner James Tyree III was contacted by a friend and told the barn "was completely engulfed in flames," a sheriff's deputy report said.A suspect listed in the report was encountered by the owner walking nearby with a bag of clothes "and acting very erratic," the report said.The barn had no electricity and few combustible materials inside.An arson investigator and the sheriff's department Criminal Investigations Division were notified and began an investigation.The suspect was taken to a hospital by a relative for medical treatment and possible mental evaluation, the report said.Volunteer fire departments on scene included Newmansville, Limestone and Fall Branch."The barn was fully involved and was a total loss," a post on the Limestone Volunteer Fire Department stated.The storage barn is valued at $70,000.In addition to the sheriff's department, other first responders on scene include the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit and Greene County-Greeneville EMS.The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department provided backup at the Limestone fire station during the fire. Tags Barn Arson Limestone Economics Building Industry Company Mineralogy Suspect Report Investigator Sheriff