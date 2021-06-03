A fire that destroyed a vacant house early Thursday at 2085 Old Snapps Ferry Road is being investigated as an arson.
Newmansville, Tusculum and Limestone firefighters responded about 1:20 a.m. Thursday after a neighbor saw the house burning and called 911 Dispatch. No injuries were reported.
Owner John Shanks told sheriff’s deputies that he had been to the house Wednesday and the front door was padlocked.
“There wasn’t anyone living at the house, or signs that anyone had been there,” Deputy Chris Shuffler said in a report.
Electricity to the house was disconnected.
The owner told deputies “if there was a fire, it was probably started by someone.”
A sheriff’s department arson investigator was called to the scene.
The house is valued at $20,000. An investigation continues.
Also at then fire scene were the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit, Greene County-Greeneville EMS and the Greeneville Light & Power System.