One soldier will be absent from the ranks at Monday’s Memorial Day service in Greeneville.
Arthur Ricker, an Army veteran of the 1944 D-Day invasion of Europe who willingly shared harrowing World War II experiences with young people and historians, passed away Oct. 2 at age 99.
Sunday, June 6, is the 77th anniversary of D-Day, a date Ricker’s family believes is an entirely appropriate time to honor his memory.
A “Celebration of Life” service for Ricker will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the First Church of God, 1505 W. Main St.
Sunday’s Celebration of Life “is open to the whole community, veterans and everybody,” said Connie Ricker Smith, Ricker’s youngest daughter.
“It’s a celebration of dad and our country,” she said.
Smith said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family was not able to have a proper service for her father.
Smith also calls Sunday’s service a “celebration of love.”
“It means a great deal to me and the entire family. I think dad would be very humbled to know this will transpire,” Smith said. “He’s not with us, but he’s with us in spirit.”
Ricker served as a combat engineer with the U.S. Army’s 4th Division that stormed Utah Beach in Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944.
The lifelong Tusculum resident said in a June 2020 interview that he frequently thought about his role in World War II. Many of his friends never made it home.
“It doesn’t seem like it’s been that long. I guess I think something about it every day,” Ricker said. “I think of God. He spared my life.”
Smith said Ricker and his wife, Edith, who passed away in 2019, attended the First Church of God for more than 50 years.
In interviews in recent years, Ricker always said he was proud to be an American and for his World War II service. That same love of country was instilled in his children.
“I can think of an American flag and I just tear up and I think of all the men and women who gave their lives and fought for their country, and my dad thought so too,” Smith said. “My dad was very patriotic. He loved his country tremendously.”
Smith said Monday will be the first Memorial Day observance she has not accompanied her father to in many years.
“It will be emotional,” she said.
Like many Americans, Smith said she thinks of freedom on Memorial Day, freedom that was earned through the sacrifice of others.
“I wouldn’t have freedom today if it wasn’t for my dad and people like him,” she said.
Ricker’s seven children and their families still live in Greeneville. Notably, his eldest child, Diane Ricker Crum, was born on June 6, as was his first grandchild, Scott Jaynes.
The number of living World War II veterans is rapidly dwindling. About 16 million Americans served in World War II. In September 2020, about 325,500 remained, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. Taking the COVID-19 pandemic into account, dday.org estimated that about 300,000 World War II vets were still living as of March 2021.
“This service means so much. Because of COVID, we couldn’t do anything, and this brings us closure,” Smith said. “Dad deserves this because he was a true American and a true hero.”