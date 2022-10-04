What was once a hobby discovered in college to help improve creative writing skills is now David Foulks’ profession, and he wants to share it with his community.
Foulks is the founder and game master of Artificer Alley, a media company which provides a space for people to participate in a structured Dungeons & Dragons game, among other games.
For those unfamiliar with Dungeons and Dragons — often shortened to D&D — it is a roleplaying fantasy-driven game organized through a story known as a a “campaign” in which members participate as characters. Games can last for hours as the story is played out by many members implementing their characters into a world made up via D&D lore. D&D was originally published in 1974 by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson. Since then it has taken many variations and spanned multiple editions.
Today, the popularity of D&D has reached new highs with podcasts such as “Critical Hit” and streaming series such as “Critical Role,” which also has been made into an Amazon Prime animated show, “Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina.”
Dungeons & Dragons has moved into the mainstream.
Artificer Alley moved into the Greene County Makers Space, 310 Cutler St., back on March 1. The Artificer Alley community is located up in the loft, decked out with miniature figures and plenty of D&D books.
The soft launch to see if there was an interest from the community in having a space to book a D&D session was April 1. Foulks said the original goal was to fill five games. They were surprised when they were able to fill three games within the initial launch week.
Artificer Alley has since grown to 15 games a week. Foulks runs the business side of the company but he is also a Dungeon Master, also known as “DM” for four of those 15 games. The other 11 games are run by “game-masters” who serve as Dungeon Master and coordinate the structure of a D&D game session. There are about 40 regular players and 15 game masters within the Alley community. Currently, the company has seven podcasts in pre-production.
Many people who are joining to play as part of Alley are playing D&D for their first time. There are several members who have years of experience, though, both in being a DM and playing various editions of the game.
New events coming up for Artificer Alley include a board game night, along with “One-Shot Wednesday” which Foulks said they are launching soon, in conjunction with the Makers Studio. The goal, Foulks said, is to try out various types of role-playing table top games, to see which games customers and members will most enjoy. Yet, Dungeons & Dragons reigns supreme; all 15 games currently running are within the D&D 5th edition.
Foulks said he has been playing Dungeons & Dragons for two years. He was introduced to the game while taking creative writing classes in college. He was a part of a writing group in school, and Foulks said that they picked up D&D to improve their writing, as a major part of the game is building back stories and descriptive details of characters and settings.
“Tabletop gaming kept coming up,” Foulks said. “It was on its way to mainstream at that time.”
Foulks was born and raised in Greene County. He was accepted into the Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Georgia, but due to financial aid shortage, he finished his degree in creative writing at Full Sail University. He came back to Greene County with his wife a few years ago, during the pandemic.
When asked what it means to Foulks that people in his community are joining to play D&D and be a part of a venture he started right in his hometown, he lit up with a smile.
“The fact that there are people now ready to say ‘I want to be a part of a community like this’,” Foulks said, sitting behind his blue and black Artificer Alley Dungeon Master Screen, “has been incredible.”
Foulks wanted to emphasize the venture as more than just a business but also a welcoming “community initiative.” He said the space serves as a “safe space” for those who are marginalized.
“There are people I really care about who fall into that category,” Foulks said of those who feel marginalized in the community, “and they are coming to find this space as a safe space for them.”
Foulks said his involvement in D&D going from a college game to a professional pursuit was guided by his mother telling him to “go for this great opportunity.” Foulks was working as a salesmen in the auto parts retail industry but lost that job. He said he was searching for other jobs when his mother gave him the push to pursue starting up Artificer Alley full time.
The initial impulse of creating the company Artificer Alley was conceived in 2020. Foulks said when he came back to Greeneville he started up a campaign with friends in town. That campaign is still going today and was the catalyst that put Foulks in motion to create Artificer Alley. His first gig as a professional DM was at Washington College Academy after he was asked by Greene County Maker Space member Stephanie Demarchi to lead a few D&D games at the academy.
From there, Foulks looked to start his own game coordination and media business. Foulks said Demarchi put him in contact with Peter Higgins, owner and operator of the Greene County Maker Space. It was a partnership that Foulks says was a vital aspect of getting the dice rolling.
“If it wasn’t for the Greene County Maker Space,” Foulks said, gesturing to his D&D loft studio, “this wouldn’t exist.”
Foulks said his goal for Artificer Alley is to have the company incorporated by the end of 2022. He invited all members of the community to participate in a game, whether experienced or not.
“Everyone is welcome to come check it out,” Foulks said.
For more information on how to get involved in a game with Artificer Alley, find it on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Foulks can also be reached via phone at 423-426-4056 or email at artificeralley@gmail.com .