David Nunez, the art teacher at West Greene High School, is shown with his work, entitled “Raíces.” The mixed media piece, which features a heart encircled by an avocodo plant, a cactus and a Monarch butterfly, is a nod to his ancestral roots in Mexico.
This mixed media piece by retired art teacher Sherry Hensley is entitled “1863 Shelton Laurel Massacre.” The work pays honors to her great-great-grandfather, James Shelton, who was murdered, along with other innocent civilians, including children, in Shelton Laurel, N.C., at the hands of Confederate troops during the Civil War.
The “Artists Who Teach” exhibit is on display now through March 31 at the Mason House Gallery in downtown Greeneville.
Attendees of the meet-the-artists reception are seen Friday evening viewing the works on display at the “Artists Who Teach” exhibit at the Mason House Gallery.
The talents of local art educators with the Greeneville City and Greene County school systems are on display throughout the month of March at the Mason House Gallery.
The gallery is located inside the General Morgan Inn, 111 N. Main St., in downtown Greeneville.
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
On Friday, a special meet-the-artist reception was held by the Greeneville Arts Council in honor of the participants.
For the exhibit, the artists were presented with the theme “Roots” and “challenged to represent this ideas using personal choice of media and process,” event organizers say.
Participating artists are Colleen Bowman (South Greene High School), Pamela Foister (Chuckey-Doak Middle School), Deborah Daugherty (Camp Creek Elementary and Nolachuckey Elementary), Stephanie Callahan (Greeneville High School), Abbi Jones (Greeneville High School), Caroline Blanks (South Greene Middle School), David Nunez (West Greene High School), Beth Lockhart (Mosheim Elementary School and McDonald Elementary School), and Lisa Ottinger (Eastview Elementary School).
Retired teachers Karen Fine, Sherry Hensley, Heather Jones, and Carolyn Ayers are also exhibiting work at the show.