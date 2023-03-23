Applications for local nonprofits or governments to apply for a Tennessee Arts Commission Arts Build Communities Grant will open April 3.
This grant program, administered by the First Tennessee Development District, is designed to provide support for arts projects that broaden access to arts experiences, address community quality of life issues through the arts, or enhance the sustainability of asset-based cultural enterprises.
For the 2024 grant cycle, the available funds for each grant application have increased from $3,500 to $5,000 per project. With a dollar-for-dollar match, applicants would be able to complete a project totaling $10,000 that highlight the arts in their community or the region.
The list of currently funded grant projects from across the Northeast Tennessee includes $3,150 to the Greene County Partnership Foundation for mural trail expansion, including the newest mural depicting the USS Greeneville.
ABC Grant funds can be used to:
Provide innovative arts experiences that are new or unfamiliar to community residents;
Offer arts programs that are designed to help affect positive change in community social issues;
Develop arts programming that strengthens social networks through community engagement;
Undertake cultural arts initiatives that enhance a community’s identity and/or economic development; and
Offer training that helps experienced or emerging artists/arts administrators develop entrepreneurial skills or innovative strategies for building sustainability.
Misty Bradley, the project lead with the FTDD, shared that "each year we see some exciting projects from across the district, and I know the applications for FY2024 will be as well. I encourage any one interested in this funding opportunity to reach out."