An arts camp for kids held its first session on Saturday.
“Exploring the Arts” for second-graders through middle schoolers will continue to be held at First Presbyterian Church on North Main Street on Saturdays through mid-May, organizers say.
“This is not a religious activity,” assured organizer and volunteer Sally Causey. “Its purpose is to encourage creativity, make new friends, and have a good time.”
Causey was one of several volunteers at the church helping about 25 kids divided into two age groups explore the arts.
The younger age group is open to second-, third- and fourth-graders; and the older age group is for fifth- and sixth-graders, she said.
There is no cost to families for participating in the arts camp, and slots are still open for the older age group, said Causey. Kids can also be placed on a waiting list for the younger age group.
The Tennessee Arts Commission contributed $4,300 for the four-month program, with funds going to pay each adult artist leading a group a small stipend, and materials, Causey stated. Transportation from the children’s homes to the church is also available to working parents or for those kids who otherwise cannot get to the program.
The theme of “Exploring the Arts” is “Art for the Future.”
On Saturday, the younger kids experimented in drawing and painting.
Their ideas for what art in the future will look like were gathered and written on yellow Post-It slips of paper, then put up for all to see.
Their responses included the following:
- “The turtles will come from space and eat our toes”
- “Horses and all animals will fly”
- “Maybe flying cars”
- “Flying to the moon”
- “Horses will never die. Nothing will die.”
Miriam Stoner, an artist and musician, led the group.
In another room at the church, the older age group made face masks out of paper grocery bags.
Meg Zinky, a multi-disciplinary experimental theater artist and writer based in Greeneville, coached the students who busily cut holes in their bags for their eyes and glued on colorful objects made available to them.
Autumn Carter, 12, of Greeneville, looked at her mask and told a reporter, “I think it’s okay. It could be better.”
Sawyer Webb, 11, also of Greeneville, said of the arts camp in general, “I think it’s fun.” On the other hand, he said of his mask, “I think it stinks.”
Volunteers helping the students were Kathy Shea, Heather Henson-Ramsey, and high school student Corrine Southerland.
Parents of some of the kids participating in Saturday’s session hovered about.
The arts camp is comprised of three four-week programs, with the last session to be held in May.
For the older kids, the topic for the first program lasting a total of four weeks is mask-making, including a discussion of the literal and figurative masks people wear.
Over the next few weeks, the younger kids will learn basic color theory, paint mixing, and brushwork technique. Projects will include futuristic painting, self-portraits on canvases, and spin art.
The second program comprised of four weekly sessions will focus on percussion, said Causey. Students will explore instrument-making and drumming.
Near the end of the second four-week program, students will be asked for their ideas on what to create and discuss during their final four-week program of “Exploring the Arts.”
A public showing of some of the kids’ arts will be held in conjunction with the Iris Festival, Causey stated.
Causey said the idea for the arts camp grew out of her Sunday School class at First Presbyterian Church.
Causey said a core group of 11 volunteers spearheaded the formation of the project, including Gene Maddox, who passed away last Monday.
It is open to participation by more volunteers throughout the three-month project, Causey stated.
The arts camp was originally slated to begin in January, but was delayed two consecutive weeks due to “rampant Covid in the community,” said Causey.
To sign up for the arts camp or to be put on a waiting list for the younger kids group, families can go to firstpresgreeneville.org/exploring-the-arts. For more information, they can text or call 423-525-9951.
According to a press release, students who qualify for free and reduced lunches, as well as students of color, are encouraged to apply.
First Presbyterian Church is located directly across from the General Morgan Inn at 110 N. Main St. The office entrance and parking is on the side, on Church Street, one block behind Andrew Johnson Bank.