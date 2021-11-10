Local artists hit hard by the economic impacts of COVID-19 will return to the drive-by model popularized across many business and social sectors during the pandemic for the second annual Arts Drive-Buy, set for Sunday.
The drive-buy is organized by the Greeneville Arts Council and will offer art aficionados, collectors and the curious an opportunity to engage with artists and their work in a socially distanced event.
The Arts Drive-Buy, initiated in 2020 during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, helped artists survive plummeting sales and the invisibility imposed by shutdowns.
“We were looking for a way for people to get out of their homes and for artists to show their work in a safe manner during COVID,” said Greeneville Arts Council President Justine Young. “It was a success and everyone wants to keep doing it. Because it was so popular, we are making it an annual event.”
She added, “It’s a great way to support the arts.”
While the arts council’s website served as a virtual venue for exhibits during the pandemic shutdown, the drive-buy met the need for artists and art lovers to connect in a personal way while following COVID-19 guidelines.
Greeneville Arts Council Board Member Chris Thorpe hopes Sunday’s event will boost sales in a still flagging arts economy.
“Last year was successful and I think more people will come out this year,” said Thorpe. “This is at least some way to help artists reap some financial rewards and have their work seen.”
The Arts Drive-Buy will feature different artists at each stop in Greeneville. Whether looking for art to purchase or “just looking,” people can park, browse art work and engage with artists outside at each location.
One stop, Mark Russel’s Fire Hall Glass Studio, will host several artists inside his business, which boasts large garage-type doors he will keep open.
The Arts Drive-Buy will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Artist stops include:
- Meme Exum (jewelry), 102 E. Grove St.
- Natalie Richardson Laux (watercolors), 102 E. Grove St., natartero@gmail.com
- John Chapman and more (prints, notecards, ornaments), 114 Maple Crest Drive, sarahjeanc@comcast.net
- Eliza Coral (animal paintings), 102 W. Grove St., eliza@elizacoralart.com
- Wendy Ritchey (painting/oil and acrylic canvas and wooden boxes), 102 W. Grove St., wendyatr@yahoo.com
- George Wurtzel Ginko Gallery (turned wood), 120 E. Church St., gmwurtzel@gmail.com
- David June Ginko Gallery (original oil painting, Christmas tree ornaments, greeting cards, etc.), 120 E. Church St., dmjune@gmail.com
- Mark Russell (blown glass sculpture, vases, pumpkins, and ornaments), 102 E. Grove St., ruselglas@gmail.com
- Dee Pritchard (turned wood), 105 N. Main St., dpritchard1202@aol.com
- Artspace 4 Gallery — local artists (painting, sculpture, jewelry, fiber, ceramics, wood), 107 N. Main St., artspace4gallery@gmail.com
To download directions to each location to Google Maps on a cell phone, go to greenevilleartscouncil.org and click on the link for each artist. Artist Meme Exum has been redesigning the council’s website and was instrumental in creating the online exhibits and map links for the Arts Drive-Buy, Young noted.