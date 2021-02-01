An Arkansas man faces extradition back to that state after authorities responded to a call about a fight taking place on Sunday afternoon on Locust Street.
Officers responded to a residence on Locust Street around 1:15 p.m. to a call that two men were fighting in the roadway, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department.
They found David Walter Jones, 3022 Big Oak Road, Harrison, Arkansas, and a Tellico Plains man. Jones told officers that when he and a friend arrived at his mother’s home, they fond the Tellico Plains man on the property, the report stated.
After going inside to check on his mother, Jones said he then tried to talk to the Tellico Plains man about why he was on the property. The man reached into his pocket and Jones told officers the two then got into a physical altercation, according to the report.
The Tellico Plains man said he was not on the property and was allegedly assaulted by Jones. The officers then advised him of private prosecution procedures for assault.
In a records check, it was found that Jones had a full extradition warrant out of Arkansas on file. Jones was then taken into custody and transported to the Greene County Detention Center to await extradition.