An investigation continues into an assault Saturday afternoon in Bulls Gap that resulted in serious head injuries to the victim.
The victim was taken to Greeneville Community Hospital East and then transferred to Johnson City Medical Center, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report.
The victim told deputies he made contact with a man who owes him money. He went to a Peaceful Valley Lane address and spoke with the man, and an argument ensued.
The argument ended with the suspect named in the report “grabbing a metal pipe and (striking) him in the face multiple times,” the report said.
The victim suffered “severe head trauma” but was able to return to his Oasis Road home, the report said. He was driven to the hospital by another person.
The victim’s condition was not available Wednesday.
The incident is being investigated as an aggravated assault.