Assignments Of 3 Captains Rotated At GPD Jan 6, 2023 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The roles of three captains at the Greenville Police Department changed this week.Steve Spano moved to detective captain of the department's Criminal Investigation Division from captain of support services.Tim Davis was moved to patrol captain from his position as CID detective captain.Kevin Gass moved to support services captain from his previous role as patrol captain.“This move was made to help cross-train the captains so each officer can get a greater knowledge of the inner workings of each assignment,” Spano said."We rotated the captains" to provide the additional experience, police Chief Tim Ward added. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Captain Steve Spano Police Detective Tim Davis Kevin Gass Officer Greenville Police Department Tim Ward Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Police Release Identity Of Person Found In Burned Car Dec. 20 Improvements Planned For Dilapidated Apartment Building On West Main County's First Online Delinquent Property Tax Sale Sees All Properties Sold Stranded Hikers Flown To Safety After Overnight Ordeal Ribbon Cut For New Location Of Greene Hemp Co.