Greeneville Assistant police Chief Stephen Hixson was indicted Monday by a Greene County Grand Jury on a charge of domestic assault in connection with a Dec. 10, 2022, incident at a home in Greeneville.
The indictment comes after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Hixson remains “on sick leave” from the police department, Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith wrote earlier Monday in a response to questions about Hixson’s status.
A family member is the alleged assault victim.
Hixson, 51, is a 25-year veteran of the Greeneville Police Department.
A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation news release said that the agency began an investigation on Dec. 11 at the request of 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong. The investigation centered on “allegations of assault” involving Hixson.
“The investigation revealed that on Dec. 10, Hixson assaulted his stepdaughter during an argument at a home in the 100 block of Sunnyside Ridge in Greeneville,” the release states.
The TBI recently interviewed the alleged victim and turned its investigative findings over to Armstrong.
Hixson is free on $2,000 bond pending arraignment in General Sessions Court.{p class=”p1”}The initial complaint was filed with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and referred to the TBI for investigation, according to Greeneville police.
Police Chief Tim Ward issued a statement Monday acknowledging the police department is aware of the indictment for the domestic assault charge.
“Assistant Chief Hixson remains on leave from the department. The department has no comment on the matter currently as we await the outcome of the criminal case. Our justice system holds that everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” Ward stated.
Hixson’s lawyer, T. Hunter Shelton, issued a statement Monday on his client’s behalf:
“Mr. Hixson has dedicated his career to protecting and serving his community. Mr. Hixson has fully cooperated with authorities and will continue to do so. We look forward to resolving this case quickly, and anticipate Mr. Hixson’s name being cleared of any criminal wrongdoing.”
Hixson has been on paid medical leave since late 2022. He was appointed to the position of assistant chief in January 2022, after then-Assistant Chief Michael E. Crum was dismissed from the job by Smith.
Crum filed a lawsuit currently pending in U.S. District Court in Greeneville seeking damages and reinstatement to the job.