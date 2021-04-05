At least four motorists were charged between Friday night and early Monday by law enforcement with driving under the influence.
All defendants have scheduled court appearances Monday in Greene County General Sessions Court.
Symber K. Shell, 32, of Old Route 34, Jonesborough, was charged about 1:30 a.m. Monday by Greeneville police with DUI and violation of the implied consent law after officers were called to an East Andrew Johnson Highway parking lot.
Police received a report about an intoxicated woman trying to leave the Hyperion Grill in a car, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report.
Shell was in the driver’s seat with the car motor running. When asked for her driver’s license, Shell allegedly handed an officer a debit card. She smelled of alcohol while stepping out of the car, the report said.
Shell did poorly on field sobriety tests. She allegedly refused to take a breath test.
Shell was held on bond pending her first appearance in court.
Ricky J. Ketron, of Chadwell Road, Kingsport, was charged about 2 p.m. Saturday with DUI following a crash at the intersection of West Andrew Johnson Highway and Exit 23 of Interstate 81 in Bulls Gap, sheriff’s Deputy Cody Travis said in a report.
Ketron was sitting in the bed of his pickup truck when deputies arrived. He complained of injuries and allegedly had slurred speech
A passenger in a vehicle struck by Ketron said when it was coming off the exit ramp, Ketron allegedly ran a red light and struck it before veering into a second vehicle stopped at the red light.
The driver of one of the vehicles that was struck suffered injuries and was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Johnson City Medical Center.
Ketron was unable to take field sobriety tests due to minor injuries suffered in the crash, the report said.
He was held on $1,000 bond pending a first appearance in court.
Evelyn R. Saunders, 54, of 1509 Gregg Mill Road, was charged about 11:30 p.m. Friday by sheriff’s deputies with DUI and possession of a Schedule VI drug.
Saunders was paced on radar driving 71 mph in a 45 mph zone on Asheville Highway, Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report.
A traffic stop was conducted on a sport utility vehicle driven by Saunders.
Saunders emitted an odor of alcohol and told deputies she was coming from a social club in Greeneville. When asked to perform field sobriety tests, Saunders told deputies that she had medical conditions that prevented her from standing over five minutes, even though she earlier said she had been dancing at the club, according to the report.
A bag found in Saunders’ pocket contained marijuana she told deputies was medically prescribed in another state.
Saunders was held on bond pending a first appearance in court.
Bufford R. Crenshaw, 65, of 8140 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Chuckey, was charged about 8:35 p.m. Friday by sheriff’s deputies with DUI-2nd offense.
Deputies received a “be on the lookout” alert for a pickup truck driving in the oncoming lanes in the 8000 block of Kingsport Highway. The truck passed a patrol car in the 7500 block of Kingsport Highway and a traffic stop was made, Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report.
Crenshaw allegedly had slurred speech and was unable to say where he was going or what his home address is.
Crenshaw did poorly on field sobriety tests and allegedly told deputies he had a “few beers” about 60 minutes earlier.
Crenshaw was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first appearance in court.