A Tusculum man was charged Tuesday with attempted first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing a relative at 451 Briar Patch Lane.
Charged was Cody Lane Mohler, 25, listed as homeless by Tusculum police.
Police were dispatched to a stabbing at the Briar Patch Lane address and found the victim lying in the yard with a knife wound to the upper abdomen, Officer Dustin Jeffers said in the report.
Witnesses and the victim told police that Mohler stabbed him “during a scuffle in the front yard,” the report said.
The victim’s condition was not available Wednesday morning.
Police spoke with Mohler, who turned himself in after the incident. He allegedly admitted “that during a fight he bit (the victim) and took his knife from the sheath on his side and stabbed him,” the report said.
Mohler “then stated he told him to go ahead and die,” the report said.
Bond for Mohler was set at $100,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.